The Boys: Giancarlo Esposito Says He "Never" Wants to Leave Series

If he gets his way, Giancarlo Esposito will get some powers in the next season of The Boys.

By all accounts, Giancarlo Esposito's Stan Edgar is the primary antagonist of The Boys. Though he's no longer CEO of Vought International, the baddie is continuing to pull the strings behind the scenes. The character has appeared in some shape, way, or form in all three of the show's seasons, and it's a role Esposito won't ever willingly let go of.

"I want Stan Edgar to just kill them all. You are not a god. You are simply bad product," Esposito said in a new chat with GQ UK. "This is a show I never want to leave because I just love the swagger of Stan Edgar. He's a company man, but he's not a company man like you've seen before. He is the company."

As to that end, Esposito said he hopes Edgar eventually turns into the very supes he's spent much of us life creating.

"I want Stan Edgar to get some V, man. Give me some temporary V so I can be a badass and f—k 'em all up," the actor added. "Come on, I want that temporary V, baby. I wanna get in the action."

The last time viewers saw Edgar, he was seen being removed from his position atop Vought because of a scheme concocted by Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) and Homelander (Antony Starr). Despite Homelander proving he's willing to kill anyone who stands in his way, Esposito previously explained why his character isn't afraid of the show's flagship supe.

"Stan Edgar realizes that Homelander's just a big kid and that he never got the validation that he needed from his father. And so it becomes very, very tricky, he understands that," Esposito told GQ last year. "So he needs to be validated by another man who says, yeah, you're powerful and good and all that. In return for that, Stan also feels like he's holding onto his power. He's able to control this loose cannon where no one else can."

All eight episodes of The Boys: Gen V Season One are now streaming on Prime Video, as are the first three seasons of the flagship show. The fourth season of The Boys will debut on Prime Video beginning June 13th.