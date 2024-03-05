The Boys Season 4 Poster Wants Villains to "Make America Super Again"

The Boys Season 4 has released a new promo poster featuring Antony Starr's Homelander as well as Claudia Doumit's Victoria Neuman. Once again, the theme of these new posters for The Boys looks painfully on-brand with the warped and diabolical reality we are actually living in.

(Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

The Boys Season 4 Homelander and Neuman posters ask us to "Make America Super Again," an obvious parody of the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) campaign slogan used in the 2016 US Presidential Election by candidate (and ultimate winner) Donald Trump. This version of the slogan in The Boys Universe, "MASA," certainly carries several levels of potential satirical bite for the show to play off of – which it almost certainly will.

As stated, once again The Boys has managed to keep in step with real-life culture, with a "Trial of Hoemlander" being at the forefront of the Season 4 story, even when Trump is embroiled in several headling-making legal trials, heading into the 2024 Presidential Election.

What Is The Boys Season 4 About?





The Boys Season 3 ended with the status-quo shift of Homelander finding out that he at least won the small victory of earning his biological son Ryan's affection again. Not only that, but in the same moment he reunited with Ryan, Homelander incinerated a protester who was daring to stand up to him at a rally. For a second, Homelander thought he was in real trouble, having publicly exposed his own mania: instead, the majority of the crowd was on his side. Season 4 of The Boys is now seemingly being centered around the 'Trial of Homelander' as a cultural lightning rod.

While Homelander fights in the courts and the court of public opinion, The Boys Season 4 will see some dire threats building in the background. Thanks to the events of the Gen V spinoff series last year, Vice President-hopeful (and secret supervillain mastermind) Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) obtained a sample of the supe-killing bio-weapon that developed at the nightmarish lab under Vought's Godolkin University. With public sentiment will be focused on Homelander, and Neuman is still manipulating America's public sentiment toward supes, The Boys Season 4 is poised to have conflict on a lot of fronts. That's not even mentioning Billy Butcher's (Karl Urban) ticking clock countdown on life, after overusing the V24 compound that gave him temporary superpowers. Butcher and Co. now have both Homelander and Neuman to worry about, putting them in their tightest spot yet.

The Boys Season 4 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on June 13th.

https://comicbook.com/irl/news/the-boys-season-4-promo-homelander-gold-sneakers-donald-trump-joke/#