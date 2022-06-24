Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reacts to The Boys Herogasm Episode: "Can't Unsee It"

Herogasm is coming. The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan — a Boys super-fan who has had talks about appearing on Amazon's adult superhero series — teases Friday's "Herogasm" episode of The Boys Season 3 is one you "can't unsee." The extra-explicit episode, which depicts a massive Supes orgy, is so graphic that it is "not suitable for any audience," according to an official teaser video warning of "airborne penetration, dildo-based maiming, extra strength lube, icicle phalluses, and cursing." The super raunchy "Herogasm" is streaming Friday, June 24, on Amazon Prime Video.

"One word. HEROGASM. That's it. That's the twit. @TheBoysTV did it. I saw it. Can't unsee it! Just… prepare yourselves. (I watched thrice!)," Morgan tweeted Thursday, tagging The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and stars Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Antony Starr (Homelander), and his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles, who debuted this season as the legendary Soldier Boy.

"It's probably one of the more graphic hours of mainstream television that I think anyone will have seen," Kripke told TVLine of the "Herogasm" episode, inspired by the comic book limited series of the same name. "I think you have to really turn to porn to see things that are more graphic."

Kripke was "very surprised" by what was allowed in the episode, telling TVLine, "When we first started prepping it with Nelson [Cragg], the director, and he was showing us what he had planned, I was just like, 'Wow, are we allowed to show all of that?'"

He continued, "They checked with Standards, and there's like these hilarious rules about how often you can simulate humping and whether or not you can show an erect penis and how long you can show a private part. There's all these rules, but we were within the bounds of what the rules were. So the answer was we could show it."

While the infamous superhero orgy is the most talked-about part of "Herogasm" — the official social media account for The Boys even debuted a dedicated emoji on Twitter — Kripke noted Friday's episode is "a huge episode for a lot of reasons, not just because there's a massive superhero orgy."

"We really wanted to give it major turns and majors reveals because we didn't want it to just be like an episode of Skinemax," the showrunner said. "We wanted it to be like, 'OK, oh wow, this is an event for several reasons.'"

New episodes of The Boys Season 3 are streaming Fridays on Amazon Prime Video.