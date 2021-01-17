The Boys Showrunner Teases Herogasm Episode

✖

Throughout two seasons of The Boys, the series continually one-ups it self from one episode to the next, injecting a surplus of jaw-dropping moments at what seems to be every corner. Though you might think the shtick might get worn, or the show get to a point where it's no longer surprise the masses — that point won't come in Season Three. In fact, Sunday afternoon, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed a Herogasm-based storyline for the show's third outing.

Sure to pull inspiration from one of the most infamous cape comics ever released, Herogasm is exactly it sounds like — a mini-series based around a superhero orgy festival. A meta take on superhero crossovers and events, Herogasm is a ripe story for the world Kripke and company have set up on Amazon Prime Video, and you can bet they'll take full advantage of it.

"From day one, everyone dared me to make this episode," Kripke tweeted. "CHALLENGE MET MOTHERF-CKERS."

The image shared by the writer shows the series will be the sixth episode in the season, towards the back end of Amazon's typical eight-episode orders for the series.

When we spoke with The Boys lead Antony Starr earlier this month, he said he felt the show had at least a few seasons left in the tank.

"The length of the run needs to be dictated by the strength of the story and the qualities of the stories that they can come up with," Starr told ComicBook.com. "I think inevitably, shows — if you've got your ear to the ground — you can sense when the train's coming and you and need to get off the tracks."

"Hopefully we won't outstay our welcome and we'll go out when the time is right, when we're in a good place," the actor adds. "I think everyone's astute enough to make that call."

The first two seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon.

