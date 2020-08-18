The Boys' Karen Fukuhara Reveals Kimiko and Frenchie Will Grow Apart in Season 2

✖

Season 1 of The Boys featured several compelling duos, but few captured hearts like Karen Fukuhara's Kimiko and Tomer Capon's Frenchie. These two were in many ways the heart of the series, and fans are excited to see what is in store for them in season 2. That's why when ComicBook.com recently spoke to Fukuhara and Capon about season 2 we had to ask how their relationship changes in season 2, and unfortunately it's not all good news for the team of Kimiko and Frenchie, who will be experiencing some changes individually that seem to push them further apart.

"I think in season 1, it's pretty honest and straightforward," Fukuhara said. "Kimiko needs Frenchie, and Frenchie, in a very unconditional, loving way, needs Kimiko as well, and in season 2, we see the two of them growing apart a little bit, and it comes from a place of, you know, actually for Kimiko, it comes from her wanting to be her own person, and find her own path and individuality outside of Frenchie. So there's a little but of clashing that goes on."

"My perspective on things like this. It goes like this. I feel like starting season 2, I don't want to say Frenchie's in a comfort zone, but he kind of feels good with his relationship with Kimiko," Capon said. "I mean, he was so lost in season 1, and then he found, like, you know, his mirroring, his soulmate, not in a romantic or brotherly way, just this spiritual connection. Just someone who understands, without talking even, his pain, his trauma."

"Starting season 2, I think, with the relationship, he feels like it's an anchor for him on so many levels, but girl wants to grow up, she wants to spread her wings, and she wants to, you know, find her own voice, and I think it's not easy for Frenchie to accept that, and that it puts him in a position that he has to deal with his own demons, and not try and look for comfort in Kimiko, and that's where the whole origin story opens up, and we get this amazing story about these two amazing characters," Capon said.

You can find the official description for The Boys season 2 below.

"In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander."

The Boys season 2 hits Amazon Prime on September 4th.

Are you excited for The Boys season 2? Let us know in the comments or talk all things season 2 with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.