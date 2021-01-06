The Boys Shares Mandalorian Mashup Image With Baby Yoda

✖

This is just diabolical. The Boys went on Twitter and shared a photo from the show's first season which replaces the baby that Karl Urban's Billy Butcher was holding to spew its laser eyes at enemies with another well known baby. The baby is Baby Yoda, real name Grogu, from The Mandalorian, and this is about as diabolical as it gets. Still, it's not totally outside of the realm of possibilities that Grogu, despite being adorable 50-year-old child, grows up to be a murderous monster because he was last seen being brought into Luke Skywalker's Jedi school which was ultimately slaughtered by Ben Solo.

Anyway, the photo of Billy Butcher using Baby Yoda as a weapon is the crossover we never knew we needed but actually might be the crossover we actually don't need. Well, actually, come to think of it... and R-rated Baby Yoda in the vein of The Boys moment could be epic? Using the Force to just absolutely destroy enemies? Anyway...

See the tweet from the official The Boys account below!

Ok who did this? pic.twitter.com/vvDACqzZMX — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) January 6, 2021

Baby Yoda might return in The Mandalorian when the third season of the Disney+ show arrives in early 2022. The Boys is gearing up for its third season on Amazon later this year. The two do not have plans to cross over. You knew that, but I have a word count to hit and we're hardly half way to it at this point.

"We’re actually through a lot of the writing," The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke told The Wrap in October of 2020. "So I know most of the season by now. But, like early 2021? I mean, so much of it– It’s a crazy world we live in, but the goal is hopefully early ’21." Not too much is known about The Boys Season 3 but it did add Jensen Ackles to the cast.

Meanwhile, The Mandalorian is seeing a host of spinoff shows spawn from its success, including The Book of Boba Fett which arrives in late 2021 and Ahsoka which is expected in 2022.

Do you want to see a crossover between Billy Butcher and Baby Yoda? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram.