The Boys Roasts Spider-Man: No Way Home's "More Fun Stuff" Version

Amazon Prime Video's The Boys has never shied away from making fun of the Marvel and DC movies that we all enjoy and now they've set their sights on Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Boys is now roasting the blockbuster movie after Sony Pictures re-released the movie in theater with the "More Fun Stuff" edition, featuring a few extra minutes of footage. In a tweet the Vought International posted that their movie-in-a-show, Dawn of the Seven, is being "re-re-released" with "the fun cut." They once again foudn a way to get a shot in at Zack Snyder's Justice League and Disney+.

"Dawn of the Seven is getting re-re-released!" the tweet reads. "First, a 4:3 black and white version, then an enhanced 3D version, then "the fun cut" with 2 hours of additional material. Vought++ subscribers get a free churro with ticket purchase." The Boys social media account has been taking shots at Zack Snyder's Justice League and Disney+. Despite their gentle ribbing at the Justice League director in the past, Snyder himself has previously played along with it and posted in support of one of the jokes during season three.

Season four of The Boys has already made headlines in a big way with the addition of Jeffrey Dean Morgan to the cast. It's unclear who The Walking Dead star will be playing in the series but his involvement is something that's been in the works for many years. We previously theorized that one of the potential roles Morgan could be playing is none other than Annie January's never-before-seen father.

Production on season four of The Boys is ongoing with the spinoff series Gen V hving just wrapped up. It's unclear when either show will premiere but a summer release for The Boys season four seems likely, with the college-focused spinoff perhaps arriving earlier.

"There's definitely crossover, and we're doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity," series creator Eric Kripke said in a chat with Collider earlier this year about the two shows. "Like there's a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there's certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There's Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show."

The first three seasons of The Boys, along with its animated spinoff Diabolical, are now streaming on Amazon Prime video.