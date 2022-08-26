The Boys: What Character Is Jeffrey Dean Morgan Playing in Season Four?

Tek Knight The Boys TV series has previously teased that this hero, inspired by the likes of Iron Man and Batman, is running around the world somewhere but he's yet to make an appearance. Morgan taking on the part could not only be a good fit but would play with the idea that he was Bruce Wayne's father in Batman v Superman and is still the subject of fan casting for Batman projects. prevnext

Malchemical (Photo: Dynamite) A sadistic and arrogant supe that is only rivaled by Homelander, Malchemical is ripe for an appearance in The Boys as it continues to deal with the fallout of Soldier Boy and the search for something to stop Antony Starr's character. Malchemical is a parody of DC's Metamorpho who features shape-shifting and elemental power, which would fit with the badass character that people are assuming Morgan will play.

Annie January's Dad Never seen on screen and only teased in brief interactions, Starlight's father could very well make an appearance in the show and will perhaps be played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. In the series only Annie's mother has been shown on screen and it's been confirmed as well that her father left because her mother injected her with Compound V. Perhaps a reunion is in order.

Someone From Butcher's Military Past Butcher's past has been explored sporadically throughout The Boys but his time within the actual military has yet to pop up. Among some of the best stories within the comic series, thanks to Garth Ennis' larger than life interest in war, Morgan could very well be playing someone from Butcher's past that had authority over him in the Royal Marines.

Kessler In the pages of The Boys comic, Kessler is a CIA operative that Butcher squeezes for information on the regular. What makes this character so interesting, and perhaps hilarious for Morgan to be playing him, is that he's a total joke. Everyone is expecting Morgan to come in and play a Neegan like character, a new addition that will be the badass above all badasses, but playing a meek and frequently humiliated character would not only play against type...but be pretty funny.

Frederick Vought The origins of Vought International have been teased throughout The Boys TV series, Frederick Vought has had minimal actual presence in the story. His history has been teased by Stan Edger and Stormfront, but his appearances are limited entirely to photos, paintings, and silent videos. Perhaps a flashback to Vought or, let's go crazy, a modern clone, could be in the cards for Morgan.

William "Bill" Donovan A real life figure, Bill Donovan was an American intelligence officer who worked as the head of the Office of Strategic Services and would later found the CIA. It seems likely that this character could very well appear in season four (having done so late in the comics as well, or at least a new version of him, because the season premiere is titled "Department of Dirty Tricks," which is a callback to the OSS. Day One#Season4 #TheBoys #TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo @SPTV pic.twitter.com/M66rk8tpR1 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) August 22, 2022