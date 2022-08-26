The Boys: What Character Is Jeffrey Dean Morgan Playing in Season Four?
The news many fans have been waiting on for years finally happened this week with the confirmation that Jeffrey Dean Morgan has joined the cast of The Boys. Reuniting with his Supernatural collaborator Eric Kripke, attempts have been made over the past two seasons of the show to get Morgan on the Amazon Prime Video series, but his schedule with The Walking Dead always prevented it. Now that Morgan has finally enlisted though it has a lot of fans wondering...just who the heck is he playing in the show? We've got a few guesses about Jeffrey Dean Morgan's The Boys character, and how he could fit into the story, below.
Kripke has previously teased that he and Morgan have spoken about a character they were eager for him to play, but it never worked out. It's unclear if the role they initially talked about was the same one that Morgan will be playing in the upcoming series, but since his role was described as a recurring guest star we should expect him to appear in a few episodes at least.
One thing that perhaps many are assuming about Morgan's role though is that he'll be playing an unimpeachable badass just like he does on The Walking Dead, but wouldn't that be easy? Season three of the show brought in Jensen Ackles, another Supernatural alum, with the role of Soldier Boy.... an unimpeachable badass. Doing that two seasons in a row would not only be kind of cheap, but would also be playing into exactly what segments of the audience are expecting. To that end, here's who we think Jeffrey Dean Morgan will play on the show.
Tek Knight
The Boys TV series has previously teased that this hero, inspired by the likes of Iron Man and Batman, is running around the world somewhere but he's yet to make an appearance. Morgan taking on the part could not only be a good fit but would play with the idea that he was Bruce Wayne's father in Batman v Superman and is still the subject of fan casting for Batman projects.
Malchemical
A sadistic and arrogant supe that is only rivaled by Homelander, Malchemical is ripe for an appearance in The Boys as it continues to deal with the fallout of Soldier Boy and the search for something to stop Antony Starr's character. Malchemical is a parody of DC's Metamorpho who features shape-shifting and elemental power, which would fit with the badass character that people are assuming Morgan will play.
Annie January's Dad
Never seen on screen and only teased in brief interactions, Starlight's father could very well make an appearance in the show and will perhaps be played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. In the series only Annie's mother has been shown on screen and it's been confirmed as well that her father left because her mother injected her with Compound V. Perhaps a reunion is in order.
Someone From Butcher's Military Past
Butcher's past has been explored sporadically throughout The Boys but his time within the actual military has yet to pop up. Among some of the best stories within the comic series, thanks to Garth Ennis' larger than life interest in war, Morgan could very well be playing someone from Butcher's past that had authority over him in the Royal Marines.
Kessler
In the pages of The Boys comic, Kessler is a CIA operative that Butcher squeezes for information on the regular. What makes this character so interesting, and perhaps hilarious for Morgan to be playing him, is that he's a total joke. Everyone is expecting Morgan to come in and play a Neegan like character, a new addition that will be the badass above all badasses, but playing a meek and frequently humiliated character would not only play against type...but be pretty funny.
Frederick Vought
The origins of Vought International have been teased throughout The Boys TV series, Frederick Vought has had minimal actual presence in the story. His history has been teased by Stan Edger and Stormfront, but his appearances are limited entirely to photos, paintings, and silent videos. Perhaps a flashback to Vought or, let's go crazy, a modern clone, could be in the cards for Morgan.
William "Bill" Donovan
A real life figure, Bill Donovan was an American intelligence officer who worked as the head of the Office of Strategic Services and would later found the CIA. It seems likely that this character could very well appear in season four (having done so late in the comics as well, or at least a new version of him, because the season premiere is titled "Department of Dirty Tricks," which is a callback to the OSS.
Day One#Season4 #TheBoys #TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo @SPTV pic.twitter.com/M66rk8tpR1— Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) August 22, 2022
An Entirely New Character
Despite a slew of characters at their disposal, The Boys has not shied away from creating wholly original characters and even riffing on ones from the comic in major ways. The Deep and Victoria Neuman are two good examples of big changes from the source material, but frankly they've been for the better. Some new additions to the show that aren't present in the comics also include Ryan, Homelander's son; Blue Hawk, the "supe lives matter" hero from season three; and others.