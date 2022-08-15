The Boys Spinoff Gen V First Look Revealed in New Set Video

Production on The Boys spinoff Gen V is underway and now, new set video is giving us our first look at the upcoming series. On social media on Sunday, video surfaced that doesn't show any real specifics about the series, though we do get a look at some posters and things on the side of a building on set that feature A-Train as well as some defaced political posters. The video appears to s how the posters in progress of being put up while a post later in the thread shows them in a more complete state.

The boys season 4 being filmed right near my house @TOFilming_EM pic.twitter.com/e3wyHyI0OQ — JT (@Justin3ric) August 14, 2022

Gen V — production name Varsity — is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It's part college show, part Hunger Games with the same heart, satire, and raunchiness of the flagship series. The series is currently set to star Patrick Schwarzenegger as Golden Boy, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity, Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Marco Pigossi as Edison Cardosa, Chance Perdomo, Shelley Conn and more.

"It's a very different corner of the world and it's a different concern and thematic but it has been interesting," Kripke said. "I give Kevin Feige a lot of credit because now that we're dipping our toe into trying to build a universe and trying to do it well… it's hard enough to keep one f-cking show straight but to try to keep two shows straight, have them each be entertaining… is a whole new layer of that."

It was previously confirmed that there would be some crossover between Gen V and The Boys with Kripke confirming that some of the storylines in Season 3 of The Boys "hand off" to the first season of Gen V.

"There's definitely crossover, and we're doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity," Kripke said. "Like there's a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there's certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There's Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show."

Season 3 of The Boys is now streaming on Prime Video. Gen V is currently in production and does not yet have a release date.