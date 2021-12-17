Spider-Man: No Way Home, The More Fun Stuff Deleted Scenes Reportedly Revealed





Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version's new content has been revealed. Over on Reddit, u/KostisPat257 posted what fans can expect from this trip to the theater. Interestingly, the post credits scene for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been removed to place a scene that helps clarify what the Runes of Kof-Kol did to alter everyone's memories. Famously, a lot of people left the theater wondering how the spell made everyone forget who Peter Parker was. But, there's even more content with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield alongside Tom Holland's Spider-Man. MCU Peter's school life also gets some real shine in the extended bits. For Daredevil fans, there's even some more Charlie Cox doing his lawyer thing in that 11 minutes of extra runtime. So, there's enough in there to lure audiences back into the theater to see the movie again.

Specifically, the new post-credits scene shows off Betty Brandt's final high school news segment. She takes the students on a trip down memory lane to remember their four years together. There's the Science Decathalon, their excursion to Europe, Prom and more featured. However, there's no Peter Parker in any of the pictures that get shown. So, now fans can tell that he's been wiped from all physical media that occurred before the spell. The original theatrical release alluded to this fact when the movie made it clear that Spider-Man was going to have to take his GED exam because he didn't have any transcripts.

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo previously told Den of Geek that he loved No Way Home. He called the Spider-Man movie his favorite piece of Phase 4.

"I thought No Way Home was unbelievable. It was fantastic," Russo explained. "I thought it was pitch-perfect. It was one of the best times I've had in the movie theater in a long time, and it was nice not being involved. As a film geek, I could just go sit in a theater and be surprised and laugh and cry with everyone else in the movie theater."

Sony Pictures included a new description for the More Fun Stuff Version as well: "For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange's help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who've ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse."

Will you be seeing the More Fun Stuff Version? Should that post-credits scene have been in there from the beginning? Let us know down in the comments!