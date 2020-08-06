The Boys Season 2 Clip: The Deep Asks Starlight for Forgiveness

In this season 2 clip, we pick up with The Seven *checks notes* by a bloated whale carcass. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/NrWZtqHhQK — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) August 6, 2020

The first season of The Boys saw The Deep attempting to see the error in his ways, especially once the beacon of hope Starlight joined his superhero team, with a new clip clip from Season Two seeing the hero turn to Starlight in hopes of earning forgiveness for his actions. Of course, keeping in the spirit of the series, the plea isn't as heartfelt an experience as you would expect, with Starlight standing her ground about ever allowing The Deep to rejoin the ranks of The Seven. Check out the all-new clip above and tune in to Season Two of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video on September 4th.

In Season 2, The Boys are on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The original comic book series depicted all manner of mayhem and madness, making a live-action adaptation of the concept seem like an impossible task. Luckily, Amazon Studios has fully embraced the vulgarity and violence of the source material to deliver audiences an authentic interpretation of the comic.

The upcoming season won't merely be delivering audiences the outlandish adventures of the characters, but it will also bring with it a deeper dive into the emotional centers of the characters.

"I think we've gotten way deeper with every single character on the show," star Quaid previously told ComicBook.com. "It's bigger, but it's a lot deeper with everyone. And I think that's what's important about Season Two is not that you just go bigger and have more fights -- which we totally have -- but that you really delve into the characters and understand what makes them tick. And I know from Hughie's perspective, we get into a lot of that. So yeah. I'm just really excited for people to see Season Two. I think it's even better than Season One, in my opinion."

Tune in to the season premiere of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video on September 4th.

