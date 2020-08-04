The Boys Season 2 Releases New Dirty And Clean Posters

✖

Amazon's The Boys has released a new set of posters, featuring the dueling leads of the series, Homelander (Antony Starr) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). Of course, since this is The Boys we're talking about, these new posters come with the same level of violence and profanity that you expect from your average Boys episode. However, since some fans may not want to post the offending material in their homes, The Boys has kindly offered the alternative of getting these new Homelander and Butcher posters in "clean" versions. As you can see, comparing the two formats is actually a nice game of "spot the differences!"

The Boys Season 2 has become the belle of the ball, in terms of fall TV premieres. The show certainly knows it, too: The Boys has been hitting the marketing push hard, releasing trailers, clips, and cast appearances that have definitely been successful in generating the necessary online buzz.

Homelander actor Antony Starr recently told Comicbook.com that The Boys season 2 will be a wild (but ultimately rewarding) ride:

"Season two is about dealing with those repercussions and as opposed to it going crazier I think, smartly, Eric (Kripke) said very early on in the season two prep, 'We're not trying to go bigger. We're trying to go deeper,'" Starr added. "Because how can you top some of the things in season one, right? I mean it's pretty out there and there's some pretty hideous things that he does. So what we really really focused on is trying to come up with some new angles and really figure out how this guy deals with the repercussions of his actions in season one. And I think as much as we tried to not go bigger, somehow it did. Bizarrely we set out, so that was the true north of the season. And it does fall into that, but it definitely was a much more internal journey in season two and it's really much more challenging as an actor and as a creative team to do that. But ultimately it was really a rewarding and the results have been really good."

You can find the official description for The Boys Season 2 below.

"The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others."

