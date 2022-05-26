The Boys Deleted Scene Sees Butcher in a Sticky Situation (Exclusive)

✖

While it's surely hard to deny the convenience of our favorite series being available to stream instantly, physical media releases of these programs allow us to dive even deeper into those series to see how they were brought to life, which is exactly the case for the upcoming Blu-ray and DVD releases of Seasons 1 and 2 of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys. The two-season collection will feature a number of supplemental materials, including bloopers and extended sequences. Ahead of the collection's release, you can check out an exclusive deleted scene from Season 2, Episode 5 of The Boys above and you can grab The Boys Season 1 & 2 Collection on May 31st.

Season 1 of The Boys is described, "The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes -- as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods -- abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It's the powerless against the superpowerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about 'The Seven' and their formidable Vought backing."

Season 2 of The Boys is described, "In a more intense Season 2 of The Boys, Butcher, Hughie, and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the superheroes. Meanwhile, Vought, the hero management company, cashes in on the panic over supervillains; and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander."

SPECIAL FEATURES

Season 1 Blu-ray and DVD

Deleted Scenes

Blooper Reel

Season 2 Blu-ray and DVD

Butcher: A Short Film

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Blooper Reel

The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, with Elisabeth Shue, with Colby Minifie, and Aya Cash.

This new release comes just days before the new season of the series premieres. Season 3 of The Boys is described, "It's been a year of calm. Homelander's subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into The Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy."

You can pick up The Boys Season 1 & 2 Collection on May 31st.

You can pick up The Boys Season 1 & 2 Collection on May 31st.