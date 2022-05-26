The Boys Season 3 Teases Reality Show to Find Newest Hero to Join the Seven

✖

We're just a few weeks away from the debut of Season 3 of The Boys, and it's safe to assume that the Prime Video series is going to blow fans' minds with its newest episodes. The series takes a satirical and violent approach to the tropes and expectations of superhero storytelling, and has taken some interesting lengths with regards to its marketing. The latest component of that arrived earlier this week, with the official Twitter account for the show's fictional organization of Vought International promoting an American Idol-like reality series called American Hero. Hosted by Starlight and Homelander, the fake series sees them search for the next great superhero who could join the superhero group of The Seven.

Coming soon is the most dramatic reality series ever – American Hero. Watch as your idols Starlight and Homelander search for the next great superheroes to join The Seven. Be sure to sign up for Vought+ with our new affordable, ad-supported subscription package! pic.twitter.com/6GxHk0i1e6 — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) May 22, 2022

The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It's the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about 'The Seven', and their formidable Vought backing. Season three of The Boys also stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit.

"Without giving away any spoilers, I was just in editing yesterday, and we're doing something here in the season 3 premiere that is not only I think the craziest thing we've ever done, it's got to be up there with the craziest thing anyone's ever done," showrunner Eric Kripke said in an interview last year. "Maybe it won't work. Who knows? But I'm just so high on this gag that we're pulling off. And it's certainly something nobody has ever seen before, probably for good reason. So all that's really exciting."

"Oh, my God, [Season 3] is hands down one of the most enjoyable seasons of TV I've had the good fortune of being involved with!" Homelander actor Antony Starr previously shared with TVLine. "I had a great time on Season 2, and I thought we did something really cool there where we took it next-level in many ways from Season 1, and really, it's just the extension of that."

The Boys season three will premiere on Friday, June 3 exclusively on Prime Video.