The Boys Season 2 Release Date Announced

Straight from the cast reunion video that took place this afternoon, Amazon Prime Video has confirmed the official premiere date for the second season of The Boys. The series will officially debut with new episodes on September 4, 2020. The first three episodes will debut on September 4 with five weekly episodes following each week. The announcement was made with series creator Eric Kripke and the cast present who offered further details and even a clip from the new season. Season 2 of the critically acclaimed drama will arrive with eight additional episodes and a new status quo for the titular team as the first season ended with a cliffhanger. Season one of The Boys is now streaming on Amazon Prime in all its gory glory.

Star Jack Quaid previously teased to ComicBook.com that season 2 of the series will have a bigger scale, insane moments, and will build on every character, saying:

"I think we've gotten way deeper with every single character on the show. It's bigger, but it's a lot deeper with everyone. And I think that that's what's important about Season 2 is not that you just go bigger and have more fights - which we totally have - but that you really delve into the characters and understand what makes them tick. And I know from Hughie's perspective, we get into a lot of that. So yeah. I'm just really excited for people to see season two. I think it's even better than season one, in my opinion."

The second season of The Boys will revel in the fallout of season one finale, while also likely putting Hughie and Butcher on collision course as they both attempt to figure out how to navigate this world. Series showrunner Eric Kripke has promised an even more twisted tale in the new episodes, confirming that work on the second season has been concluded despite the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

“I always try to write the season finale as a pilot for the following season and make sure that whatever we’re talking about in that finale are issues we’re going to be interested in exploring next year," Kripke told EW last year. "So far, we’ve been doing that and it’s been turning out well. We have this real quirk of the show that it keeps reflecting reality. Now people are scared of people coming over the border and people are feeling like we might have to go to war, and suddenly the world is so much more of an intense place than it used to be — and so is our season 2.”

