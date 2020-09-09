The Boys' Aya Cash Reveals Which Members of The Seven Sticks Around If She Was Leader

✖

Stormfront (Aya Cash) is the newest member of The Seven, the equivalency of Justice League-equivalent in Amazon's The Boys. With the untimely passing of long-time member Translucent, Stormfront was hand-picked by Vought head Stan Edge (Giancarlo Esposito) himself to join. She immediately poses a threat to Homelander (Antony Starr) as the two have similar powersets. With such similarities, one has to ask the question: Who would Stormfront keep on The Seven should she get the choice?

Slight spoilers up ahead for the second season of The Boys. Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the first three episodes of the show.

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Matt Aguilar earlier this year, Cash admitted she thinks Stormfront would wipe the whole group clean — except for one surprising choice.

"If she was in charge of The Seven, I think all of them would be out," Cash said. "Except maybe Homelander, because I think she respects his strength and I think she ultimately thinks she can dominate him and if she can be in control, then she wants him around, because she respects power and those beautiful, blue eyes."

That's interesting enough, right? After all, the end of the third episode brings Stormfront and Homelander to blows as the former refuses to abide by the orders handed down by the latter. In fact, Starr said in the same conversation Stormfront was probably the one character whose posed the biggest threat to his rule of The Seven.

"Who knows who would win in a fist fight, but I think Homelander may have the edge," Starr joked. "What's really difficult is they're very equally matched, but she has the edge because I think she's smarter and she's more relevant and timely and has a sensibility that Homelander doesn't have and he doesn't know how to deal with it."

The star added, "She's a bit of a Rubik's Cube to show my age, she's a bit of a Rubik's Cube for him to fiddle around with and figure out, but inevitably he will figure her out and you know, there will be carnage."

The first three episodes of The Boys Season Two are now streaming on Amazon. The remaining five episodes release weekly beginning Friday, September 11th.

What have you thought of the show's second season so far? Let us know either in the comments section or by tweeting our writer @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things The Boys!