The Boys Plays Dirty With Fans' Season 2 Trailer Reactions
The Boys season 2 will drop on Amazon Prime Video in September, but fans are loving Amazon's promotional campaign for the show. After hosting a cast event to announce the season 2 release date, The Boys has been dropping season 2 footage that has gotten fans increasingly hyped for the new season. Today is no different: the latest season 2 trailer for The Boys is bringing fans right back to the insane world of twisted superheroes and the ruthless human vigilantes fighting them. If you have any doubt about how much buzz The Boys season 2 is building, check out the... colorful fan reactions below!
The Boys Brought It On Themselves
🚨 SEASON 2 TEASER TRAILER🚨— The Boys (@TheBoysTV) July 8, 2020
Shit is about to hit the fucking fan. Drop your live reactions below 👇 pic.twitter.com/vWb18smgGY
As you can see, the new The Boys season 2 trailer invited fans of the show to drop their instant reactions in the comments section and boy did they. Those reactions gave The Boys Twitter account and Amazon plenty of material to have a little fun with...
"PERFECT"
of course it fucking is, mate 👊— The Boys (@TheBoysTV) July 8, 2020
If you had to sum up fans' collectie reaction to The Boys season 2 trailer in a word?...
Stormfront Stans
nah, man... fuck Supes!— The Boys (@TheBoysTV) July 8, 2020
A lot of Boys fans are loving new character Stormfront (Aya Cash) - but The Boys Twitter feed doesn't feel the love.
Day. Made.
thank you mate, you too.— The Boys (@TheBoysTV) July 8, 2020
This season 2 trailer for The Boys was the very thing a lot of fans needed to boost their mood for the day. Anything that helps you get through 2020...
"HOLY F***************CK"
HOLY FUCK IS RIGHT!— The Boys (@TheBoysTV) July 8, 2020
That fan reaction was so eloquent that The Boys couldn't help but appreciate.
Boys of Our Dreams
July 8, 2020
This isn't so much of a "fan reaction" as much as it is a corporate orchestrated move to help galvanize a social media marketing campaign - but hey, it was fun!
BOOM. There It Is.
July 8, 2020
The Internet seems to agree all across the world: in a day where Netflix's Umbrella Academy and Halloween Kills also dropped big trailers, The Boys managed to take the crown.
The Boys season 2 premieres the first three episodes on September 4th, before going to weekly episode format, thereafter.
