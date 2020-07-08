The Boys Season 2 Trailer Released

The Boys has officially released a trailer for its second season, coming to Amazon Prime. In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of The Boys, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander. The new trailer, seen in the video above, showcases that all of the violence and humor which fans appreciated from the first one will be returning, along with the character-driven story which delighted those who came for the former but stayed for the drama.

Star Jack Quaid previously teased to ComicBook.com that season 2 of the series will have a bigger scale, insane moments, and will build on every character, saying: "I think we've gotten way deeper with every single character on the show. It's bigger, but it's a lot deeper with everyone. And I think that that's what's important about Season 2 is not that you just go bigger and have more fights - which we totally have - but that you really delve into the characters and understand what makes them tick. And I know from Hughie's perspective, we get into a lot of that. So yeah. I'm just really excited for people to see season two. I think it's even better than season one, in my opinion."

Season 1 of The Boys released all of its episodes on to Amazon Prime at the same time. The upcoming batch of episodes will follow a new release format. The first three episodes will release on the premiere date simultaneously with the following five episodes being released one per week in the weeks which follow.

The Boys Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 4th.

