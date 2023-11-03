The Boys Season 4 Gets Big Update After Gen V Finale

The first season of Gen V is in the books, after delivering fans some genuinely zany superhero action. The live-action Prime Video series is a direct spinoff of The Boys, and fans have been eager to see how the two entities will connect to each other going forward. In a recent interview with Variety, The Boys and Gen V showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed that a lot of creative decisions have been made regarding The Boys' upcoming fourth season, some of which impacted the Gen V cameos from Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr). Still, Kripke confirmed that The Boys Season 4 does not currently have a release date.

"You will not know when "The Boys" Season 4 is airing by the time the "Gen V" finale airs," Kripke explained. "But most of the editing is done, we're now deep into the music and visual effects. Marketing is starting to taxi their planes on the runway. There's a lot happening behind the scenes of "The Boys" Season 4, I can say that."

"For Butcher, by the time they were making the finale, we were pretty deep into breaking Season 4," Kripke said of the cameos. "We knew that we wanted that virus to be a pretty big part of Season 4, and we knew that we wanted Butcher to be aware of it. It seems crazy that he wouldn't be aware of it. It became kind of tricky, because how do we show that he knows about it without it just being dialogue? This idea came up that it probably shouldn't even happen in "The Boys," it should happen in "Gen V." The value of having the [two shows' writers] rooms be in coordination is, our room took it to Michele and her room and said, 'Can we put Butcher in the end, so we can show that he's really hot on the tail of the virus?' It was really cool, because it does a nice little preamble to what's coming next. And Karl and Ant both were willing to come in on their days off to go work on the other show. But the Homelander part was Michele's team."

What Is Gen V About?

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

