Gen V Fans Frustrated By Short Finale, But Still Love Its "Total Chaos"

Gen V wrapped up its first season this week with episode 8 of the series. Though fans of The Boys all seem to agree that it stuck the landing, one major complaint about Gen V became apparent: the episodes were too short. Episode 8 of Gen V wrapped itself up after just 32 minutes, making it the shortest of the entire first season by at least ten minutes. Most of the Gen V fans upset by the short episodes of the season were just upset that a series they really like wasn't giving them enough, especially when The Boys itself has much longer episodes. For comparison's sake, the shortest episode of The Boys is season 2, episode 7, which manages to conclude after 52 minutes, with most episodes of the flagship series lasting well over an hour in length. You can see what people are saying about Gen V episode 8 below.

Cate and Sam free all the supes trapped in The Woods and cause chaos on the Godolkin University campus.

Luckily for their fellow students, The Guardians of Godolkin, Marie Moreau, Andre Anderson, Emma Meyer, and Jordan L, work together to be heroes and stop them.

Cate however is hinging her entire uprising on making them all realize they're just products to Vought and not thought of as people.

The fight gets its bloodiest when Marie is forced to act quickly, exploding Cate's arm and leaving her with a bloody stump while the viscera flies.



That's when the clouds part and none other than Homelander makes his grand entrance . Marie attempts to speak with him and explain, but he wags his finger and asks, "What kind of animal are you? Do you like attacking your own kind?" He then commands everyone to "stay back," and blasts Marie with his heat vision.

A news broadcast on Vought's network reveals that they've put the blame of the entire massacre on Marie, Emma, Jordan, and Andre. Not only that but they've dubbed both Cate and Sam the "New" Guardians of Godolkin.

Marie wakes up in a hospital room surrounded by her "Godolkin 4" collaborators, all dressed in gowns and sitting in hospital beds. There's something unique about this room though....there are no doors.



What is Gen V about?

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg.