The Boys Season 4: Creator Confirms Franchise Timeline After Gen V Finale

Gen V, despite being set in the world of The Boys, didn't really go out of its way to firmly set itself in the timeline of the series. Though the show was clearly set after the events of The Boys season 3, its place was nebulous. Now we have an official update from one of the lead creative voices in The Boys about not only where Gen V lands in the timeline but how it will work with The Boy season 4 and the already announced Gen V season two. Speaking in an interview with Variety, The Boys creator and Gen V executive producer Eric Kripke fully confirmed the timeline of the two shows and how they will interact moving forward.

"In our minds, it's only a couple of days after whatever the events are of Gen V," Kripke revealed about the events of The Boys season 4. "We try to keep the timeline super simple because all that folding-in-on-itself timeline stuff that I think other comic book universes find themselves having to do is just bewildering for me as a viewer. So it's all very modular. It's like there's Season 3 of The Boys, and then after that Gen V takes place, and then after that The Boys Season 4 takes place. And then after that, Gen V Season 2 takes place. It's all more like cars on a train than it is a plate of spaghetti."

Is Gen V connected to The Boys?

Yes, Gen V is set in the same universe as The Boys. A handful of characters appear in both shows including, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke, Antony Starr as Homelander, and even Karl Urban as Billy Butcher. The characters that Gen V focuses on all attend Godolkin University, a college that is sponsored and run by Vought International from The Boys, and also has a history in the pages of The Boys comic books.

In the same interview with Eric Kripke confirmed the timeline of The Boys TV shows, he was asked if The Boys season 4 would offer any teases for Gen V season 2 or if any of the characters would make an appearance, simply replying "Shrug emoji? Tune in. I will neither confirm nor deny."

When is Gen V season 2?

Prime Video and Sony Pictures Television have not confirmed any timing yet for Gen V season 2, but in theory we could see the series return around the same timeframe with an August or September 2024 premiere. This remains unconfirmed as of this writing.

When does The Boys season 4 come out?

No official release date for The Boys season 4 has been confirmed, but the new episodes of the series have been shot and it will arrive at some point in the not-too-distant future. Prime Video likes to keep things on schedule, with The Boys typically arriving in a summer release, so something in that window might be where The Boys season 4 lands. No official word has been announced for the release of The Boys season 4, but a spring or summer 2024 release date seems likely.