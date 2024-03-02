Bad Boys 4: Another Bad Boys for Life Star Confirmed to Return

Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett are heading to the big screen once again in the upcoming Bad Boys 4, and now another returning part of the cast has been revealed. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are both reprising their roles in the sequel and now Jacob Scipio is returning to the franchise as well (via Variety). Scipio debuted in Bad Boys for Life, and plays the role of Lowry's estranged son Armando Aretas. As for what is planned for Armando and Mike's relationship in Bad Boys 4, that remains a mystery, but with the casting announcement we do at least know their relationship will continue to change and evolve in the franchise's fourth film. In addition to the Bad Boys franchise, Scipio has appeared in Pieces of Her, Expend4bles, and the shelved Batgirl film.

Bad Boys 4 also features Paola Nunez, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Eric Dane, and Adil El Arbi and Bill Fallah are returning to direct. The script is by Chris Bremner, and Jerry Bruckheimer, Smith, and Doug Belgrad are producing the project. Lawrence, James Lassiter, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman, and Jon Mone are executive producing the project.

The film is currently being referred to as Bad Boys 4, but that likely won't be the final title. The studio hasn't revealed what that Title could be, but El Arbi did tease one idea they've had on The Playlist's The Discourse podcast since they can't use Bad Boys 4 Life now.

"Well, you know, the title that we like – I don't know that they're going to go for it yet – would be like Bad Boys Ride or Die because Bad Boys 4 Life is already taken. We didn't know there was going to be a fourth one, you know?" El Arbi said. "But yeah, what's going to happen in this one is, I think that there's going to be way more comedy. The third one had the dramatic tone. With this one, it's really our purpose to get people laughing and having a good time in the theater. Martin [Lawrence] is going to a higher level in this one. This is the culmination of the Marcus Burnett arc."

While details are still unknown, we do know when the film will be released. Sony Pictures recently announced that Bad Boys 4 has moved its release date to June 7th, which is a move up from its previous release date of June 14th. It will also screen in IMAX formats and will move up a week ahead of Inside Out 2.

Are you excited for Bad Boys 4? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things movies with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!