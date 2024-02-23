The Boys Showrunner Reveals Promising Update Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

The Boys is almost finished with production and editing on its fourth season, setting it up for a quick turnaround just days after the announcement that the new episodes will land on Prime in June. The last two episodes are being finalized now, according to showrunner Eric Kripke, and then they will be sent off for sound mixing, music, dubbing, and a handful of visual effects shots. But for all intents and purposes, the practical and digital effects are done, the episodes are cut, and within a pretty short window, season 4 will be ready for prime time (or, y'know...streaming).

The series has already been proactively picked up for a fifth season (as well as a second season of its spinoff Gen V), but fans are wondering what levels of madness and depravity they can be expecting when the fourth season rolls around this summer. Kripke didn't give those details, but did run down the current status.

"The Boys Production Update! Putting finishing touches on last 2 eps," Kripke posted to social media. "Sound mixing, handful of VFX shots, music. Then Prime Video dubs them into a kajillion languages for global release, which takes a few months. Then delivered hot & fresh to your door on June 13!"

What's The Boys season 4 about?

Prime Video has released an actual synopsis for The Boys season 4 which reads as follows:

"In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late."

The Boys season 4 cast

In The Boys season 4, Karl Urban stars once again as Billy Butcher, leader of The Boys, which also includes Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Laz Alonso as M.M., Tomer Capone as Frenchie, and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro. Some of the "supes" featured in the series include Antony Starr as Homelander, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, and Chace Crawford as The Deep. Other stars of The Boys include Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, CEO of Vought International, and Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman.

The Boys season 4 new characters

A handful of new characters have been confirmed to appear in The Boys season 4 including Valorie Curry as Firecracker and Susan Heyward as Sister Sage, two new supes that will appear in the episodes. Jeffrey Dean Morgan has also joined the cast of The Boys season 4 but who exactly he's playing remains a mystery, the only official details we know is that he has some kind of history with Karl Urban's Billy Butcher.

The Boys season four will finally debut on Prime Video on Thursday, June 13, 2024, more than two years after season three dropped. Still, during that time the franchise hasn't been dormant completely, with spinoff series Gen V premiering its own first season and already securing a season 2 renewal.