The Boys Season 4 Teaser Trailer Date Revealed

Prime Video announced when it'll be releasing the first teaser trailer for the fourth season of The Boys. The highly-anticipated fourth season of the Prime Video original series comes after the conclusion of Gen V, the first live-action spinoff of The Boys universe. Plot details for The Boys Season 4 remain under wraps for now, but the streamer did reveal a new image of Homelander to hype up the upcoming teaser trailer. As for when that trailer drops, it'll be during Brazil's CCXP event taking place over the weekend. Lots of TV shows and movies will be using CCXP to reveal new trailers and first looks at their projects, and that is exactly what The Boys is looking to do as well.

"About this time tomorrow, you're gonna open this app to watch the S4 teaser trailer," a post from the official The Boys account on X (formerly Twitter) reads. "It's full of nothing but rainbows and butterflies. Who are we kidding, it's full fuckin' madness after this first frame." The image that came with the post is of Homelander, who we can only see from the back. He's inside a nice office that's draped with pictures hanging from the greenish walls.

How Gen V sets up The Boys Season 4

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the first season of Gen V leads directly into Season 4 of The Boys. According to The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, Gen V's post-credits scene is the main point that connects one show to the other.

"The Homelander stuff felt, to us, like a culmination of this season of Gen V, and I would say the Butcher cameo is more than anything else what sets up Season 4," Kripke said in a recent chat with Men's Health. "Butcher, heading into Season 4, is well aware that there's this virus out there that can kill superheroes. So, we wanted to see the ground zero of that moment, which is what we did in the very, very last moments of this season of Gen V."

The new season of The Boys will revolve around the virus introduced in Gen V, coupled with the ongoing presidential campaign involving Claudia Doumit's Victoria Neuman.

"I think a lot of things in Gen V set the table for Season 4, and I think we're trying to keep with the same rules that we kept for Gen V-it would be helpful to see Gen V to understand Season 4, and provide a little more context and a little more depth. But it's by no means necessary," the writer added. "If you just want to watch The Boys without watching Gen V, that's great, if you want to watch Gen V without watching The Boys, that's great too. If not both of these shows, we just want you watching one of them, and not have it feel like homework."

