The Boys Creator Pleads With Fiona Staples, Brian K. Vaughan for Saga TV Rights

Between The Boys and Supernatural, Eric Kripke has been responsible for a number of surprise hits on genre television. As a recent profile in The Hollywood Reporter reveals, Kripke has aspirations to put his stamp on another beloved comic property — Image Comics' Saga. When asked which franchise or IP Kripke is "dying" to get his hands on, Kripke answered "Saga, by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples. I'm obsessed with it. So insane and so grounded at the same time. Brian and Fiona, call me!"

He subsequently took to Twitter to share the article and double down on his Saga hopes, writing "mostly this is my desperate campaign to get Brian K. Vaughn & @fionastaples to let me have the rights to #Saga. I'll treat your baby well! @ImageComics"

Thanks for the smoke up my pooper, Hollywood Reporter! But mostly this is my desperate campaign to get Brian K. Vaughn & @fionastaples to let me have the rights to #Saga. I'll treat your baby well! @ImageComics



Eric Kripke & @MicheleFazekas https://t.co/sacueTBlR4 via @thr — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) November 30, 2023

What Is Saga About?

Published by Image since 2012, Saga is a space opera and epic fantasy heavily influenced by Star Wars, and based on ideas Vaughan conceived both as a child and as a parent. It depicts two lovers from long-warring extraterrestrial races, Alana and Marko, fleeing authorities from both sides of a galactic war as they struggle to care for their newborn daughter, Hazel, who occasionally narrates the series.

The series, written by Vaughan with art by Staples, has earned countless awards and spawned a passionate fandom.

Will Saga Get a Live-Action Adaptation?

For years, there have been calls from fans for Saga to be adapted into a movie or television series, with Marvel Cinematic Universe star Tessa Thompson and The Expanse star Dominique Tipper even throwing her hat into the ring to play Alana. But as Vaughan has acknowledged over the years, the ambitious nature of Saga won't necessarily translate outside of the medium of comics.

"I still think for now, I flatter myself to think Fiona and I are doing something that celebrates what only comics can do, which is the scope beyond a Hollywood blockbuster in terms of the visuals, but also a challenging grown-up story like you would get in a long-form TV drama," Vaughan said back in 2017. "I think it's still very difficult, with what we're trying to say and do, for that to be done in film and television."

"I remain not completely opposed to it." Vaughan added. "But for me, it's so not the goal. I would rather just keep my head down and keep making a great comic book, then get out there and chase a great adaptation."

When Will The Boys Season 4 Be Released?

Kripke recently confirmed that The Boys Season 4 does not currently have a release date, despite the recent season finale of its spinoff, Gen V, establishing some major connections between the two shows.

"You will not know when "The Boys" Season 4 is airing by the time the "Gen V" finale airs," Kripke explained. "But most of the editing is done, we're now deep into the music and visual effects. Marketing is starting to taxi their planes on the runway. There's a lot happening behind the scenes of "The Boys" Season 4, I can say that."

Would you want to see Eric Kripke lead an adaptation of Saga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!