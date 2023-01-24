The Boys Season 4 Teaser Revealed

Since we've yet to get any major news regarding the fourth season of The Boys, Antony Starr took it upon himself to give fans a glimpse at the upcoming season of the breakout Prime Video hit. Featuring Colby Minifie's Ashley Barrett, the newly-minted Vought CEO goes over the company's recent accomplishments, including the fact Homelander's (Starr) approval rating has reached all-time heights despite murdering a civilian in broad daylight.

The brief teaser also shows a Vought-orchestrated conspiracy showing Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) alive, even though viewers seeing the hero getting killed in Season 3. The teaser also shows that Vought believes Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) is dead while Starlight (Erin Moriarty) is on the run. See it for yourself below.

Members of the show have been wrapping their parts up this month ahead of a release later this year. Both The Boys Season 4 and its first live-action spin-off Gen V are set to debut at some point this year. It's expected the two shows will crossover, though what that will look like has yet to be seen.

"There's definitely crossover, and we're doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity," The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke said last year. "Like there's a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there's certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There's Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show."

"It's a very different corner of the world and it's a different concern and thematic but it has been interesting," he added. "I give Kevin Feige a lot of credit because now that we're dipping our toe into trying to build a universe and trying to do it well… it's hard enough to keep one f-cking show straight but to try to keep two shows straight, have them each be entertaining… is a whole new layer of that."

The first three seasons of The Boys, along with its animated spinoff Diabolical, are now streaming on Amazon Prime video. Season four and a new spinoff series, Gen V, will premiere in 2023.