The Boys Confirms Homelander Will Stand Trial in Season 4

Amazon's The Boys has confirmed that at least one part of the Season 4 storyline will be Homelander (Antony Starr) standing trial!

With the Writers and Actors' Strikes now over, The Boys dropped a tweet updating fans with what they can expect from Season 4. Among the details mentioned, we lear that "Homelander will stand trial for lasering a Starlighter's head off. Vought even made a hashtag for the occasion. #HomeFree"

In The Boys Season 3 ending (SPOILERS), Homelander got the unexpected win of having his biological son Ryan Butcher seek him out for guidance. Ryan's own fledgling superpowers ultimately made him sympathetic to his dad's message of Supe-supremacy. Ryan and Homelander's father-son bonding quickly turned sinister when a protestor/Starlight fan threw a beer at Ryan, prompting Homelander to blast his head off using his laser vision. After a moment of shock, the crowd of Homelander supporters erupts in praise for the muderous act, and Ryan starts to feel a smile form on his own lips.

The Trial of Homelander was something that was setup by the end of The Boys Season 3 in July 2022 – but like with every season of The Boys, the showrunners have an uncanny way of having their storylines sync perfectly with current events – almost like they planned it that way. Obviously, The Boys TV series began as a satiric reflection of the Trump Presidency era and the socio-political issues surrounding it; Homelander's trial will be seen as just another extension of that metaphor.

What Is The Boys Season 4 About?

In addition to the obvious political metaphors, with Homelander's trial, The Boys Season 4 is seemingly moving toward a storyline that could mirror the COVID-19 pandemic. (MAJOR SPOILERS) The final episodes of The Boys spinoff series Gen V revealed that Vought's academic dean and her lead scientist developed a virus that targets supes – a virus that ended up in the hands of Victoria Neuman.

Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Grace Mallory found out about the virus and sent Billy Butcher to investigate. According to the tweet from The Boys, the end of Gen V will lead directly into The Boys Season 4:

Timeline wise, it takes place about a month after the events of the @genv finale.

Butcher knows about the virus. Do with that lil piece of intel what ya will.

The events of Season 4 will lead into Gen V Season 2.



Do you need to watch both shows to understand one or the other? No.

Should you? Abso-fuckin-lutely.

The Boys Season 4 and Gen V Season 2 are both in development.