New The Boys Spinoff in Works With Star Wars and Marvel Stars Attached

A second live-action spinoff of The Boys is in the works at Prime Video. According to a new trade report, The Boys: Mexico is currently in development at the Amazon-owned streamer and it may potentially star two of pop culture's rising stars. Both Diego Luna (Andor) and Gael Garcia Bernal (Marvel's Werewolf by Night) are producing the spin-off, which (very obviously) is said to be set in Mexico. Luna and Bernal are also expected to act in the series, though it's said their roles likely won't be too large given their expanding resumes.

The duo is producing the project alongside Blue Beetle screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who is also serving as a co-showrunner on the project. Prime Video is expected to attach another co-showrunner as the show's writers' room begins to fill out. The Boys creator Eric Kripke is also producing the show as are Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Neil H. Moritz. The news was first reported by Deadline.

Are another The Boys spinoffs in the works?

Earlier this year, The Boys producer Pavun Shetty teased multiple spinoffs for the series based in the show's original source material.

We're lucky that fans love the show so much and there's real anticipation for Gen V, and there's a lot of characters to build upon. There's a lot of different areas from the books across time periods that we could really capitalize on," Shetty confirmed with ComicBook.com. "But, I think the most important thing for us there is that we are really diligent and thoughtful about what we do next."

He added, "We'd love to have multiple shows, but I think audiences are really savvy and sophisticated, and I think they understand when there's a reason a show is coming out for the proper reasons and there's a real story to tell and it feels of the same world, but different. I think they can sniff out when it's just a show for a show's sake, and so we are really thinking about what the next show could be and how it can be thoughtful and fit into the universe and feel like it's a puzzle piece that fits in with everything else, but is not just a show for show's sake."

All eight episodes of The Boys: Gen V Season One, plus the first three seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Prime Video. The fourth season of The Boys will hit Prime Video next year. No release window has been set for The Boys: Mexico.