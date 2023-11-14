The Boys: Erin Moriarty Teases Season Four (Exclusive)

The Boys star Erin Moriarty is keeping secrets for Season 4 tightly under wraps. The third season of the Prime Video original series changed up the lineup of the titular Boys, with Moriarty's Starlight officially joining the team after defecting from The Seven. Of course, that's not all that happened in the finale. We found out Billy Butcher is more than likely going to die after taking the dangerous V24 serum, and Homelander's son Ryan might be more like his father than we thought. With Gen V Season 1 over with, all eyes will now point to Season 4 of The Boys.

ComicBook.com spoke to Erian Moriarty during the BoxLunch Holiday Gala to benefit Feeding America. Moriarty was asked how Starlight is adjusting to her new role as a member of The Boys, but did her best not to give too many secrets away.

"Oh my God, okay I'm sorry it's just, maybe this is just a good advertisement for Season 4, that I can't answer that without maintaining composure," she said. "I can't! No that's my earnest response! I'm actually scared to answer ... She is adjusting great."

David Harbour, Erin Moriarty, Simu Liu and more attend BoxLunch Gala

In 2023, BoxLunch celebrated a milestone of 175 million meals donated to Feeding America. The BoxLunch Holiday Gala took place in Los Angeles and saw BoxLunch Ambassador Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) passing the torch to the new ambassador, David Harbour (Stranger Things). During the event, celebrities like Erin Moriarty were asked about supporting such a humanitarian cause.

"Honestly, I've become informed about food scarcity in America and how significant it is," she shared. "I've become so much more informed about the details of it, for example the statistics behind it and how many people, adults verses children in America have and are experiencing food scarcity related issues and how that impacts their health later on and all these things that are so significant. And how disturbing, if I'm being honest, I do stand by the fact that sunlight is a really good disinfectant and I've just never been one to sit back ... It's really lovely to be amongst people who are here for such selfless, because that is something that doesn't always happen. So all of the above."

Does The Boys Season 4 have a release date?

After the finale of Gen V's first season, The Boys and Gen V showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed creative decisions are still being finalized, especially considering Homelander and Billy Butcher both made surprising cameos. However, as things stand now, The Boys Season 4 does not have a release date.

"You will not know when The Boys Season 4 is airing by the time the Gen V finale airs," Kripke explained. "But most of the editing is done, we're now deep into the music and visual effects. Marketing is starting to taxi their planes on the runway. There's a lot happening behind the scenes of The Boys Season 4, I can say that."

"For Butcher, by the time they were making the finale, we were pretty deep into breaking Season 4," Kripke said of the cameos. "We knew that we wanted that virus to be a pretty big part of Season 4, and we knew that we wanted Butcher to be aware of it. It seems crazy that he wouldn't be aware of it. It became kind of tricky, because how do we show that he knows about it without it just being dialogue? This idea came up that it probably shouldn't even happen in The Boys, it should happen in Gen V. The value of having the [two shows' writers] rooms be in coordination is, our room took it to Michele and her room and said, 'Can we put Butcher in the end, so we can show that he's really hot on the tail of the virus?' It was really cool, because it does a nice little preamble to what's coming next. And Karl and Ant both were willing to come in on their days off to go work on the other show. But the Homelander part was Michele's team."