The Boys Season 4 Trailer Revives Surprising Seven Member

Black Noir has been brought back to life, according to the first trailer for The Boys Season 4.

Viewers' first peak at the fourth season of The Boys finally arrived Saturday, with the Prime Video hit receiving its first trailer during the festivities at Brazil's CCXP. In it, a somber tone reigned supreme as a voiceover from Claudia Doumit's Victoria Neuman suggested the fall of American democracy. As you might expect from a series starring a character such as Homelander (Antony Starr), it's plenty bloody throughout, and it includes plenty of surprises.

One such surprise is the return of Black Noir, a member of The Seven who was brutally murdered by Homelander towards the end of The Boys Season 3.

How is Black Noir back?

Even though The Boys has been plenty faithful to the comic book source material, it deviated heavily when it came to Black Noir. In the comics, Black Noir is actually a fail safe for Homelander. The character was a clone of the villain created by Vought as a backup in case Homelander got too out of control.

In the live-action series, however, the first version of Black Noir was an enitrely different character played by Nathan Mitchell.

Are more The Boys spinoffs in the works?

Earlier this year, The Boys producer Pavun Shetty teased multiple spinoffs for the series based in the show's original source material.

"We're lucky that fans love the show so much and there's real anticipation for Gen V, and there's a lot of characters to build upon. There's a lot of different areas from the books across time periods that we could really capitalize on," Shetty confirmed with ComicBook.com. "But, I think the most important thing for us there is that we are really diligent and thoughtful about what we do next."

He added, "We'd love to have multiple shows, but I think audiences are really savvy and sophisticated, and I think they understand when there's a reason a show is coming out for the proper reasons and there's a real story to tell and it feels of the same world, but different. I think they can sniff out when it's just a show for a show's sake, and so we are really thinking about what the next show could be and how it can be thoughtful and fit into the universe and feel like it's a puzzle piece that fits in with everything else, but is not just a show for show's sake."

All eight episodes of The Boys: Gen V Season One, plus the first three seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Prime Video. The fourth season of The Boys will hit Prime Video next year. No release window has been set for The Boys: Mexico.