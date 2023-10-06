Gen V: Tek Knight's Powers in The Boys Explained

Gen V episode 4 has arrived on Prime Video and a major new supe from The Boys comics made his debut, Tek Knight. In the context of Gen V, Tek Knight is revealed to viewers as the host of a TV series on Vought+, The Whole Truth, an investigative series in the vein of Dateline. Tek Knight is on the Godolkin University campus filming an episode of his TV series about Golden Boy's mysterious death. What's also confirmed is that Tek Knight has a unique set of powers which are very different from what fans of The Boys are used to seeing with the supes in the series. Let's dig into Tek Knight's powers on Gen V below.

Tek Knight Powers explained

In The Boys comics, Tek Knight doesn't have powers, but we'll get to that in a second. Gen V's version of Tek Knight reveals that he does have super powers though, which are observation based. In two different scenes Tek Knight is capable of looking at someone from across the room and telling all kinds of things about them, noting things like adrenaline seeping from their skin, if they're ovulating, and even if they're lying. It's clear why someone with these powers would go on to lead an investigation-based series for Vought, even if the potential for solving crimes are there too. He has another unusual aspect to his personality too....

Tek Knight in The Boys

Like we said about, in the pages of The Boys comics Tek Knight doesn't actually have super powers. Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson use him as a parody of both Batman and Iron Man as he's revealed to be a rich guy with a butler, a young ward, and a giant suit of armor that he uses to fight crime with. Just like The Boys comics, Tek Knight is also shown to have a proclivity for having sex with inanimate objects, an obsession he develops as a result of a brain tumor. This behavior, and its cause, are presented directly on screen in Gen V in the same fashion (plus, remember the name of his TV show we mentioned above?).

Tek Knight Actor

In Gen V, Tek Knight is played by actor Derek Wilson, who you may have previously seen in episodes of Rectify, Person of Interest, and The Good Wife. Derek Wilson also appeared in other comic book-based projects including as Detective Tim Munroe in the Birds of Prey movie and lending his voice to this summer's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Furthermore, Derek Wilson also appeared in TV shows Future Man and Preacher, both produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldebrg's Point Grey Pictures, which also produces The Boys and Gen V.

Gen V release time

The first four episodes of Gen V are available right now. There are eight episodes in total for Gen V season 1, with a new one premiering weekly until the season finale on Friday, November 3rd. As Prime Video subscribers know though, new shows on the streaming platform actually premiere at 8 PM ET the Thursday night before, so Gen V episode 5 will premiere at 8 PM ET on Thursday, October 12th.

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg.