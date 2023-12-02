The Boys Season 4 Trailer Released

After quite a bit of anticipation, and an entire season of a spinoff series, The Boys is officially back for a new season. On Saturday, during Brazil's CCXP convention, Prime Video unveiled the first look at the highly-anticipated fourth season of The Boys. The trailer, which was teased by the show's social media on Friday, provides a look at some of the mayhem that the new episodes will have in store.

This The Boys Season 4 trailer comes just weeks after the season finale of the show's first spinoff series, Gen V. It also arrives days after reports suggested that a The Boys: Mexico spinoff is in the works with Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna.

What Is The Boys Season 4 About?

In Season Four of The Boys, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son as well as his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

When Will The Boys Season 4 Premiere?

In a recent interview with Variety, The Boys and Gen V showrunner Eric Kripke hinted at the impact of the Gen V cameos from Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr). Still, Kripke confirmed that The Boys Season 4 does not currently have a release date.

"You will not know when The Boys Season 4 is airing by the time the Gen V finale airs," Kripke explained. "But most of the editing is done, we're now deep into the music and visual effects. Marketing is starting to taxi their planes on the runway. There's a lot happening behind the scenes of The Boys Season 4, I can say that."

"For Butcher, by the time they were making the finale, we were pretty deep into breaking Season 4," Kripke said of the cameos. "We knew that we wanted that virus to be a pretty big part of Season 4, and we knew that we wanted Butcher to be aware of it. It seems crazy that he wouldn't be aware of it. It became kind of tricky, because how do we show that he knows about it without it just being dialogue? This idea came up that it probably shouldn't even happen in The Boys, it should happen in Gen V. The value of having the [two shows' writers] rooms be in coordination is, our room took it to Michele and her room and said, 'Can we put Butcher in the end, so we can show that he's really hot on the tail of the virus?' It was really cool, because it does a nice little preamble to what's coming next. And Karl and Ant both were willing to come in on their days off to go work on the other show. But the Homelander part was Michele's team."

Season 4 of The Boys will premiere on Prime Video at some point in 2024.