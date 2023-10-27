Gen V: Everyone Who Dies in Episode 7

Though The Boys hasn't necessarily gone full-Game of Thrones, murders and death have been commonplace throughout the first three seasons of the show. When it comes to Gen V, however, the story doesn't care in the slightest who it kills. Full spoilers up ahead, including some surprising deaths. Proceed with caution if you've yet to catch yourself up with the series!

Believe it or not, but both of show's primary antagonists kicked the bucket in the show's seventh episode. Indira Shetty was the first to get the axe. Towards the end of the episode, the show's primary ensemble rushes to Shetty's house to stop Cate from doing grave harm. They're too late, though, as Cate uses her powers to make Shetty slit her own throat for her role in The Woods.

The second death comes in the show's last scene. Dr. Cardosa meets with Victoria Neuman in a parking garage to handover whatever's left of the virus that can kill all superabled people. After promising to give he and his family entrance to the witness protection program, Neuman reverses course and uses her powers to make Dr. Cardosa's head to explode. That means no one in the show knows how to replicate the virus, giving Neuman the only remaining stock left in the world.

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

The first seven episodes of The Boys: Gen V are now streaming on Prime Video. The Gen V Season One finale will be released on November 2nd.