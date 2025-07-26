The Boys Season 5 First Footage Reveals Supernatural Reunion, Seth Rogen’s Cameo & More New Supes

The Boys will bring its celebrated run to a close with the upcoming season 5, and while the main focus at San Diego Comic-Con was season 2 of Gen V, fans got a quick glimpse at The Boys’ final season before all was said and done. The first teaser for season 5 played at the end of the Gen V season 2 panel (via Variety), and while it was just a teaser, there were still some interesting takeaways. Those included a much-anticipated Supernatural reunion and a new supe that you aren’t going to forget anytime soon, and that’s not even mentioning a new cameo from Seth Rogen and an important moment for Homelander.

Let’s start with the new supe first, who already stands out thanks to having a seriously gross superpower. In the footage, the new character vomits up what looks like a bloody hairball onto another character, and if this is their introduction, you just know the season is going to do something even more disturbing with this ability as the season plays out. Not to be left out though is a later moment which features someone having an explosive moment in a bathroom stall.

Executive Producer Seth Rogen also had a quick cameo in the teaser, though not much is known about who they are playing. The same goes for the quick Supernatural reunion that takes place in the teaser, as the footage shows both Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins in a scene. We’re still waiting to find out who they are playing in the show, but given that the previous Supernatural crossovers include Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Joe Kessler, showrunner Eric Kripke is likely to give them an entertaining and memorable role.

There’s also a Homelander spotlight in the new teaser, where he is telling a crowd that “this is a safer, more God-fearing nation”. The country is under martial law at the moment, given how Homelander is now the real power in the White House. Homelander also made an appearance in the season 1 finale of Gen V, and there will be more crossover there, as the teaser gave us a quick appearance of Jordan Li.

Homelander’s presence will continue in Gen V season 2 as well, as at the end of season 1 the students learned that two of their own were now siding with Homelander. Those two students were Sam (Asa Germann) and Cate (Maddie Phillips), and we’ll continue to see that split and betrayal play a factor throughout season 2. While we aren’t sure if Homelander will make another appearance in season 2, we do know that both Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and The Deep (Chace Crawford) will also be jumping over to Gen V for an appearance or 2 at some point in the season. While we wait for more footage from season 2, you can find the official description for Gen V’s anticipated second season below.

“In Season Two, school is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.”

Gen V season 2 will stream its first three episodes on Prime Video on September 17th, followed by weekly episode releases through the season finale on October 22nd.

Are you excited for The Boys season 5 and Gen V season 2?