Gen V: Everything We Know About Season 2 of The Boys Spinoff

The Boys universe got significantly bigger and bloodier with the arrival of Gen V, the spinoff centered on the next generation of Supes navigating the perils of Godolkin University. The first season delivered a mesmerizing mix of college drama, corporate conspiracy, and the franchise’s signature ultra-violence, quickly securing its place as a fan-favorite expansion of the Vought-controlled world. Following a critically acclaimed debut in 2023 and a finale that left jaws firmly on the floor, Amazon Prime Video wasted little time confirming that class would indeed be back in session, officially renewing Gen V for a second season. Now, with The Boys Season 4 having concluded its own explosive run, anticipation for Gen V‘s return is at an all-time high.

The sophomore season of Gen V carries the weight of exploring the immediate aftermath of The Boys Season 4’s tumultuous events, offering the first look into that drastically changed world. With showrunner Michele Fazekas navigating both complex storylines and the real-world tragedy that impacted the cast and production, Season 2 is poised to be a pivotal, and likely gut-wrenching, chapter for the franchise. Here’s everything we know about Season 2 of Gen V, so far.

How Did Gen V Season 1 End?

In the finale of Gen V Season 1, Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips) compelled Dean Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn) to end her own life, fully embracing a Supe-supremacist ideology together with a similarly radicalized Sam Riordan (Asa Germann). The duo freed the captive Supes from the secret underground facility, “The Woods,” inciting a brutal massacre across the Godolkin University campus as the escapees targeted any non-Supes in their path. Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan Li (London Thor and Derek Luh), and Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway) attempted to quell the violence, finding themselves in direct opposition to their former friends. Their intervention went horribly wrong when Marie lost control and accidentally blew off Cate’s arm.

The situation escalated dramatically with the arrival of Homelander (Antony Starr), who was called in by Vought CEO Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie). Instead of stopping the Woods escapees, Homelander confronted Marie, questioning her loyalty for attacking fellow Supes before incapacitating her with his heat vision. In the aftermath, a news report spun the events entirely, blaming Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo) for the campus attack, while celebrating Cate and Sam as the heroic “Guardians of Godolkin.” The season ended with Marie, Andre, Jordan, and Emma waking up trapped together in a featureless white room with no doors or windows, their exact location a mystery. A post-credits scene added another surprise, showing Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) investigating the destroyed Woods facility, clearly interested in the Supe-killing virus developed there.

How Will Gen V Season 2 Connect to The Boys Season 5?

The link between the spinoff and its parent show is set to become even more critical in Season 2 of Gen V. Showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed Gen V Season 2 picks up directly after The Boys Season 4 finale, providing the first look at the world under the conditions established in that episode, including martial law. This will position the spinoff as essential viewing ahead of The Boys‘ final season. Furthermore, key plot points, like the Supe-killing virus originating from the Woods, will continue to bridge the two series.

Fans should also expect character arcs to keep intertwining significantly. The Boys Season 4 finale featured Cate and Sam working with Homelander’s forces to capture members of the Boys, establishing them as active antagonists in the larger conflict. In addition, early footage of Gen V Season 2 hinted Cate might feel remorse, potentially creating friction with a seemingly resolute Sam. Confirmed character crossovers, like the return of The Deep (Chace Crawford), will further cement the connection.

Who Is Returning and Joining the Cast for Gen V Season 2?

Most of the core student cast from Season 1 are set to return. This includes Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li, and Asa Germann as Sam Riordan. Sean Patrick Thomas, who plays Andre’s father, the Supe known as Polarity, is also confirmed to be back. Tragically, Chance Perdomo, who played Andre Anderson, passed away in a motorcycle accident shortly before Season 2 filming was scheduled to begin in March 2024.

The show’s producers announced that the role of Andre Anderson will not be recast, as “no one can replace Chance.” Instead, the season’s storylines have been rewritten to respectfully incorporate the character’s death into the narrative and honor Perdomo’s memory and legacy. Viewers can expect Andre’s absence to be addressed directly within the show.

Filling the void left by Dean Shetty, Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass) joins the cast as Cipher, the intriguing new Dean of Godolkin University. Additionally, seven other actors have joined Season 2 in currently unspecified roles: Keeya King (Yellowjackets), Stephen Kalyn (Warrior Strong), Julia Knope (In The Dark), Stacey McGunnigle (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Tait Fletcher (The Mandalorian), Wyatt Dorion (Eerie Hall), and Georgie Murphy (Accused).

When Is Gen V Season 2 Coming Out?

While Amazon Prime Video hasn’t locked in a specific premiere date yet, Gen V Season 2 is officially slated for release sometime in 2025. Filming encountered delays due to the passing of Perdomo, but ultimately commenced in May 2024 and concluded on October 31, 2024. As of late March 2025, Executive Producer Eric Kripke confirmed the season was deep into post-production, handling music, sound, and visual effects, with the first trailer and the official release date announcement expected to arrive “soon.” Given the post-production timeline and Kripke’s recent updates, a release in the latter half of 2025 seems plausible, though fans will have to wait for the official confirmation from Prime Video.

