The Boys: Gen V Season 2 “Better” Than First According to Producer (And the Trailer Is Imminent)

Eric Kripke, executive producer of Prime Video’s superhero series Gen V, has confirmed that Season 2 is in the final stages of post-production, with a trailer release imminent. In a recent update shared on X, Kripke revealed that all episodes of Gen V Season 2 have completed the editing process and are now in the final stages of music, sound, and visual effects production. The producer expressed confidence that the sophomore season surpasses the quality of the first, stating it “will be worth the wait” for fans of The Boys universe. This announcement marks a significant milestone for the series that began filming in July 2024 after production delays following the tragic death of cast member Chance Perdomo. With post-production nearing completion, fans can expect both a trailer drop and an official release date announcement in the coming weeks, potentially setting up a mid-2025 premiere for the college-set spinoff that continues to expand the universe established by The Boys.

“Okay #GenV update! Eps are done editing, doing music, sound & VFX now. Finishing up the first trailer. Trailer drop & date announcement coming soon. (I think this season is better than S1 & will be worth the wait),” Kripke shared on his social media account. Kripke’s announcement comes approximately five months after the Gen V cast confirmed that filming on Season 2 had wrapped in November 2024.

The second season of Gen V faced significant challenges before cameras began rolling, most notably the unexpected passing of Perdomo, who portrayed magnetic-powered student Andre Anderson. Production was delayed as the creative team determined how to proceed, ultimately deciding against recasting Perdomo’s role. “We’re not trying to replace him because we can’t. We’re playing the character’s death on the show. So it’s very heavy and it’s really emotionally difficult for the cast. And we’re just trying to honor Chance as best we can,” Kripke previously explained.

While specific plot details for Gen V Season 2 remain largely under wraps, the new season will directly address Andre Anderson’s absence through the character’s death, providing an emotional through-line for returning cast members Jaz Sinclair (Marie Moreau), Lizze Broadway (Emma Meyer), Derek Luh and London Thor (Jordan Li), Maddie Phillips (Cate Dunlap), and Asa Germann (Sam Riordan). The most significant casting addition is Hamish Linklater, known for his work on Midnight Mass, who joins as Cipher, a scientifically trained dean with political brilliance who has earned the trust of high-level officials.

The supe-killing virus discovered at Godolkin University in Season 1 will continue to play a substantial role in the storyline. This plot element has already crossed over into The Boys Season 4, with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) learning about the virus in Gen V‘s Season 1 finale. The sophomore season is expected to further explore the implications of this deadly pathogen within the superhero community.

Timeline-wise, the events of Gen V Season 1 led directly into The Boys Season 4, and this interconnected storytelling approach will likely continue, with Gen V Season 2 potentially bridging to the confirmed fifth and final season of The Boys. This interconnectivity has become a hallmark of the expanding franchise, which now includes multiple spinoffs, including the announced Vought Rising and The Boys: Mexico, which are currently in development.

Season 2 of Gen V comes to Prime Video sometime in 2025. Stay tuned for the trailer announcement in the upcoming weeks.

