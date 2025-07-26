New Gen V Trailer Confirms Which The Boys Stars Will Drop By the Spinoff

All eyes are on The Boys Season 5. The final season of the Prime Video series will bring an end to the conflict between the titular team and Vought International, the company responsible for creating Supes. Homelander isn’t going to make things easy because he’s giving his allies the authority to round up anyone who gets in their way. He isn’t just recruiting members of The Seven, though. No, he’s going back to his old stomping grounds of Godolkin University to bring the best and brightest the school has to offer into the fold. Of course, Godolkin isn’t some random college; it’s the setting for The Boys‘ first live-action spinoff, Gen V.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before The Boys wraps things up, Gen V‘s second season will drop and move the franchise’s story forward. Marie Moreau and her friends end up in a Supe prison at the end of Season 1, and while it would be easy for them to pack it up once they get out, that’s not an option. The trailer for Gen V Season 2, released at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, reveals that something shady is happening at Godolkin, and a major Supe needs Marie’s help to stop it.

Play video

Starlight, who is one of two members of The Boys not in jail, appears to have a major role in Gen V Season 2, tasking Marie with learning more about a mysterious research program called Project Odessa. Vought clearly doesn’t want information about its work getting out, which is why The Deep and Black Noir are also part of the proceedings. They’re both firmly in Homelander’s corner at the end of The Boys Season 4, and that’s not going to change going into its spinoff’s sophomore outing.

There will also be plenty of drama that doesn’t involve cast members of the flagship show. Polarity, a Supe that works at Godolkin, is looking for answers about what happened to his son, Andre, who won’t be returning in Season 2. The actor who played Andre, Chance Perdomo, tragically passed away in 2024, forcing the show to write his character out.

Andre’s friends are sure to stop at nothing to get revenge for whatever Vought did to him. They may even unlock some new abilities along the way, as the latest Gen V trailer teases that Marie is set to get a major power boost in the near future. She might even become strong enough to become a difference maker in the fight against Homelander.

Gen V Could Be Setting the Stage for Homelander’s Defeat

The new dean of Godolkin sees plenty of potential in Marie. He wants to push her to her limits to see how she responds, having her fight her friends in a ring. However, he might be barking up the wrong tree because even he admits she could become more powerful than Homelander. If that’s the case, Starlight might have ulterior motives for reaching out to her, as the former member of The Seven is going to need all the help she can get while trying to rescue her friends.

There’s already precedent for Gen V and The Boys crossing over, so Marie getting a significant role in both shows isn’t out of the realm of possibility. In fact, it would be strange if she were not around when it’s time to fight Homelander because he’s a threat not only to The Boys but to the entire world.

Gen V Season 2 starts streaming on Prime Video on September 17.

Are you excited to see more The Boys characters in Gen V Season 2? What do you think is going to happen in the sophomore outing? Let us know in the comments below!