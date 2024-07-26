The Boys: New Prequel Series Vought Rising Announced Starring Soldier Boy & Stormfront

The Boys TV Universe continues to expand! Amazon Prime Video has announced that The Boys: Vought Rising will be a spinoff/prequel series that will be set in the 1950s era, starring Jensen Ackles as his character Soldier Boy from The Boys Season 3, as well as Aya Cash, who played the villain Stormfront in The Boys Season 2.

Here’s the first synopsis and teaser art for The Boys: Vought Rising:

Introducing the next deranged entry into the world of The Boys: VOUGHT RISING, starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash. Set in the 1950s, exploring the early exploits of Soldier Boy and a supe you know as Stormfront. Only advice for now is keep your hands off the fucking shield.

Aya Cash’s Stormfront was a breakout hit as the villain of The Boys Season 2. That storyline saw Stormfront join Vought’s superhero team The Seven in the guise of a far-left liberal and social activist – only to reveal that she was actually “Klara Risinger” the wife of Vought founder, Nazi party member, and Compound V creator Frederick Vought, being his first success at creating a superpowered being. When Frederick was carted away to America after WWII, Klara reinvited herself as patriotic hero “Liberty” in the 1950s. We know that in that era she met Soldier Boy and the two of them created the infamous supe orgy “Herogasm,” as well as having their own romantic fling. Stormfront would continue as Liberty until the 1970s, where her history gets obscure until she once again showed up as “Stormfront in 2020.”

On the other side, Soldier Boy (aka “Benjamin”) was a twisted version of Captain America created by Frederick Vought during WWII, the first publicly known supe and America’s greatest soldier. After the war, Soldier Boy was a major American celebrity but also still a ruthless and brutal man, who stood with America’s conservative Hawks and would go on to carry out dark black ops missions domestically and abroad for decades, until creating the superhero team Payback in the 1970s.

Putting Soldier Boy and Stormfront in a show exploring this vague 1950s era of The Boys’ timeline feels like an instant, easy, win. Both characters were fan-favorite villains of their respective seasons – as well as being a delicious odd pairing: we know Soldier Boy and Stormfront will have romantic inclinations toward one another, just as we know “Klara” will be trying to downplay her true Nazi allegiances while (quite literally) secretly being in bed with America’s greatest Nazi-killer. Meanwhile, Jensen Ackles will get to flesh out more of Soldier Boy’s complicated anti-hero persona, as a dutiful yet egotistical patriot, who can’t see the evil growing right in front of him.

Are you excited for this new installment of The Boys? In addition to The Boys: Vought Rising the college-age spinoff series Gen V Season 2 is in development, and so is The Boys: Mexico series.