Gen V Season 2 Trailer Reveals Release Date (And It’s Soon)

Gen V left fans with all sorts of questions after the season 1 finale, and fans are finally about to get some answers with the much-anticipated season 2. Those in attendance at Prime Video’s panel at CCXP Mexico got their first look at Gen V season 2, which looks to up the ante on an already chaotic and brutal season 1, and you can watch the brand new trailer in the video above. The news gets better, though, as fans also got the season 2 release date, with Gen V making its Prime Video premiere on Wednesday, September 17th. Prime Video will premiere the season’s first three episodes on September 17th, followed by weekly releases until the season finale on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair (Marie Moreau), Lizze Broadway (Emma Meyer), London Thor (Jordan Li), and Derek Luh (Jordan Li) attended the panel and got to debut the new footage. That new footage picks up after the cliffhanger from season 1, but doesn’t yet fill in the gaps between that ending and when Marie is in the new dean’s office. What we do find out is that Marie and the other students are re-enrolled into school, perhaps begrudgingly, but things aren’t exactly going back to the way they were.

Cipher is more intent on training the students here as soldiers, and though he empathizes with what happened to Marie and the others, he doesn’t seem to actually be doing anything about that. Instead, he has the students training in an arena environment, and his ultimate goal is to show humanity that Voght Blue runs through their veins.

We then see a number of other quick snippets from the season, including Polarity threatening to burn the school down if he doesn’t find out what happened to his son Andre (Chance Perdomo). We also see Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann) making appearances, and then fans get to see the beginning of what could be the end of the school as Marie and her friends attempt to take it down from within. You can check out the new trailer above, and you can find the official description for Gen V season 2 below.

“In Season Two, school is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.”



Season Two stars Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor as Jordan Li, Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, and Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity, and joining the cast for Season Two is Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher.



Michele Fazekas serves as showrunner and executive producer. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Ori Marmur, Thomas Schnauz, Steve Boyum, and Brant Engelstein also serve as executive producers. Loreli Alanís, Gabriel Garcia, and Jessica Chou are co-executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

