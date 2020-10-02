The Boys Showrunner Reveals New Details About X-Men Inspired Spinoff

✖

Last week brought the surprise news that Amazon Prime Video is doubling down on their adaptation of The Boys and are developing a spinoff series. Though not focusing on the titular "boys" or even The Seven, the new series is set at a Vought International college exclusively for young adult superheroes. Hailing from EP Craig Rosenberg, the series is described as part college show and part The Hunger Games and also reportedly maintain the "heart, satire, and raunchiness" of the flagship series. Though the show is mostly a new creation, The Boys creator Eric Kripke has revealed what part of the comic series they'll be drawing their inspiration from when they start working on it.

"I would say it’s loosely inspired by an element of the comics, which is the G-Men. Part of the G-Men is there’s sort of an educational, college experience,” Kripke said while speaking with TheWrap. “And we just used that as a jumping-off point, kind of similar to ‘The Boys,’ where we sort of take an initial notion and then we are going to run with it in our own weird direction.”

For those not familiar with the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the G-Men were a parody of Marvel's X-Men featured in the series. Described as "the world's most profitable superheroes" for Vought in the comics, the parody of the various teams and characters appear at an almost 1:1 ratio with various teams like "G-Force, The G-Brits, The G-Nomads, G-Coast, G-Style and G-Wiz." To Kripke's point about this storyarc having "sort of an educational, college experience," the cover for The Boys #24 is a parody of famous college movie Animal House with the various G-Men featured.

The Professor X like character from the comics is a wealthy and powerful man named John Godolkin, who it's revealed kidnaps children while young and injects them with Compound V to create his teams. Other characters that appear as part of the G-Men that are clear parodies of the X-Men includes Five-Oh (Cyclops), Nubia (Storm), Critter (Beast), Cold Snap (iceman), and even their own Wolverine parody in Groundhawk (complete with sledgehammers for hands).

Kripke also opened up about how the show was conceived, but confirmed that there's not an intention by the executive producers to develop countless spinoffs and off-shoots.

“We were just talking and we stumbled onto this idea and we were so excited about it, we took it to Amazon," Kripke added. "Because we think there’s a real opportunity to see another part of the Vought world. But probably, more importantly, to make a show that isn’t really made that often, which is what we love about it, which is, as ‘The Boys’ is an unflinching look at reality, the goal for this is to make this superhero show one of the most realistic college shows anyone’s made. And really deal with real college issues and really explore what it’s like to be that age.”

Though Kripke wouldn't confirm if a crossover between the two shows will take place, specifically because they're still developing the spinoff, but revealed that both shows exist in the same universe though no characters will be making the leap to either.

