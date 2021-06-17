The Boys Showrunner Hypes Season 3's Herogasm Episode

✖

"Herogasm" has been a word on the mind of The Boys comic readers ever since it was confirmed that a TV series based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comics. Fans had previously thought that this outlandish event from the comics would be too much for a live-action television series since in the context of the show Herogasm was done as a parody of comic book events but with an emphasis on debauchery and "relaxation." Eric Kripke, creator and executive producer on the show, teased last year that the storyline was finally making its way to the TV series and now he's got an amazing and cryptic tease for what we can expect.

In a tweet, Kripke wrote: "Um. So. I've just seen dailies that are, by a mile, the craziest f-cking dailies I've ever seen in my career. Or maybe anyone's career. #YouAreNotF-ckingReady" The writer/director included with his tweet a cropped version of one of the issues of Herogasm to really drive his tease home. After his tease the official account for The Boys replied to him, adding: "keep teasing us like this and we're gonna have a Herogasm."

Taking part in a Reddit AMA last summer Kripke teased the inclusion of the storyline in season three, writing: " I've really wanted to do it, but needed to figure out our twist on it, so it's not just an hour of hardcore porn. But I think we got it!! Super excited about that."

In the Herogasm comic, which is drawn by Ennis' Hitman collaborator John McCrea, the Vought superheroes tell the public they're going off into space to fight a threat to all of Earth when in actuality they're headed off to an island to max and relax* (*have insane sex with each other).

It's worth noting that one of the newest additions to the series, former Supernatural star Jensen Ackles as hero Soldier Boy, has a major role in the original Herogasm storyline in the comic books. In those pages, Soldier Boy, a clear Captain America stand-in, tries to cozy up to Homelander as a means for securing a spot on The Seven. Not only does not get it, he finds himself in an embarrassing and compromising position.

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime. It's unclear when the third season will premiere but cameras are rolling.