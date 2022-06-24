The Boys: Herogasm Episode Features Extensive Content Warning

It's not entirely out of the ordinary for a new episode of a streaming series to open with a content warning before things get started. Several episodes of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and even Stranger Things season 4 included them, and now The Boys is getting in on it, just not how you expect. This week's episode of the hit streaming service, the highly anticipated and much talked about "Herogasm" episode, begins with its own content warning card before things get started. As expected, and in typical The Boys fashion, it's a very tongue-in-cheek and bizarre warning, but it sure seems like Amazon legal made them do it.

After the Amazon Prime Video logo appears, the car appears, reading: "Some scenes may not be suitable for some, really most, let's be honest, all viewers. But rest assured that any consensual relationships depicted, be they human, animal, superhero, or other, aren't real, harmed no one, and in fact cost a hilariously large amount in visual effects." You can take a look at it for yourself below.

(Photo: PRIME VIDEO)

"There's definitely a lot of madness," series creator Eric Kripke previously explained in an interview with TV Guide Magazine's Sci-Fi & Fantasy Special Collector's Issue about the new season. "It's not a secret that we're doing an episode about 'Herogasm' from the comics, which is a massive superhero orgy. And we're doing something in the first episode that I think is definitely the craziest thing we've ever pulled off…and might be one of the craziest things anybody's ever tried to pull off."

"I read all of the comic books when I was cast as Hughie, and 'Herogasm' was one of those issues where I was like, 'Okay, we need to do this or some version of this because this is the craziest thing I've ever read,'" star Jack Quad previously told Entertainment Weekly. "I think we definitely stayed true to the comic. I can't really say much about 'Herogasm.' I think the joy of 'Herogasm' is figuring out what exactly that means, watching it for yourself, seeing how it unfolds. That goes into places where you wouldn't necessarily expect it to go."

Six episodes of The Boys' season three are now available with the final two episodes arriving over the next two weeks. As of this writing the new season of the show has managed to hold on to its 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, complete with a "Certified Fresh" distinction, tying it with season two as the highest rated batch of episodes for the show. Even with the critical acclaim that has followed the show, many viewers have been review-bombing the show not only for its content but because the series continues to release episodes weekly.