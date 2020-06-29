The Brides: Riverdale Creator's Dracula-Inspired Pilot Not Moving Forward at ABC

✖

One of this year's most highly-anticipated horror pilots, The Brides, has hit a bit of a snag. On Monday, it was announced that ABC has passed on the series, which sets out to provide a modern take on the Dracula mythos from Riverdale's Greg Berlanti and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The network also passed on the thirtysomething sequel thirtysomething(else), and the Jason Lee-led comedy Valley Trash. Reports are indicating that The Brides, as well as thirtysomething(else), are expected to be shopped to other networks.

The Brides is described as a vampire soap about empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy -- and their non-traditional family. The series follows three of Dracula's (Goran Višnjić) brides - NYC real estate maven Cleo Phillips (Gina Torres), modeling agency owner Renee (Erin Richards), and aspiring singer Lili Stevens (Katherine Reis) - who leave their immortal vampire husband for dead and flee for new lives together. Other cast members in the series will include Chris Mason (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, The Resident) and Sophia Tatum (I Am Not Okay With This).

The Brides is a co-production between ABC Studios and Warner Bros. Television, the latter of which has overall deals with Aguirre-Sacasa and Berlanti. Maggie Kiley, who previously worked on Riverdale, Katy Keene, and American Horror Story, will direct the pilot episode. The project was initially developed for NBC, and was brought over to ABC in hopes of leaning "stronger into horror and sexuality as it reimagines the classic vampire characters".

The Brides was previously given a pilot order in January of this year, but production was seemingly stalled due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second monster-inspired project that Aguirre-Sacasa has in the works, as he also received a pilot order from HBO Max for The Shelley Society. Inspired by the iconic Frankenstein author, the series would be a "Victorian X-Files", and would follow "young author Mary Shelley leads a band of Romantic outlaws—among them, her lovers Percy and Lord Byron—against all manner of supernatural threats and monsters…including Frankenstein author Shelley’s own iconic Creature."

