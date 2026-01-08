The Capture Is Bringing Fan Favorite Star Back for Season 3 [Exclusive]

Since its premiere on the BBC in 2019, The Capture has established itself as one of the most prescient thrillers on television. Starring Holliday Grainger as the relentlessly ambitious Rachel Carey, the series explores the terrifying reality of “Correction,” a clandestine practice where intelligence agencies manipulate digital video evidence to manufacture a desired truth. The first two seasons followed Carey’s trajectory from a fast-tracked detective into a whistleblower who eventually exposed the UK’s illegal surveillance programs to the entire nation. While the show follows a serialized narrative centered on Carey’s professional and moral evolution, each season tackles a distinct technological conspiracy, echoing the shifting landscape of digital warfare. This structure allows The Capture to feature guest stars tied to the storyline of specific seasons, but one of these faces is about to return.

ComicBook can exclusively reveal that Paapa Essiedu will officially reprise his role as Isaac Turner for the third season of The Capture. Turner served as the primary target of the second season’s conspiracy, portraying a rising Security Minister whose image was hijacked in a sophisticated live-broadcast deepfake campaign designed to dismantle his career. Exclusive new images from the upcoming season show Isaac Turner side by side with Rachel Carey, confirming that the two have maintained an alliance following their efforts to expose the Correction program.

Image courtesy of Peacock

The latest batch of production photos also highlights the high-profile talent returning to the series, including Ron Perlman as the CIA section chief Frank Napier and Indira Varma as BBC News presenter Khadija Khan. Other returning stars include Hugh Quarshie as Commissioner Cameron Yates, Linus Roache as Colonel Figgis, Ben Miles as Danny Hart, Lia Williams as Gemma Garland, Ginny Holder as DI Nadia Latif, Nigel Lindsay as DSI Tom Kendricks, Tessa Wong as DC Chloe Tan, and Daisy Waterstone as Abigail Carey. The production is also adding significant new talent to the ensemble, with Killian Scott, Jonathan Aris, Joe Dempsie, Andrew Buchan, and Amanda Drew joining the cast for the third season of the show.

What Can We Expect From Season 3 of The Capture?

Image courtesy of Peacock

The first season of The Capture centered on a British soldier whose acquittal for a war crime was undermined by fabricated footage, while the second season escalated the threat to include the manipulation of the political officer and the media. These stories established a world where the evidence of one’s own eyes can no longer be trusted, and where the intelligence community acts as a silent architect of public perception. As The Capture moves into its third chapter, it must now deal with a reality where the general public is aware that video evidence can be faked. This shift in the status quo fundamentally alters the power dynamic for Rachel Carey as she attempts to navigate her new role within the very system she previously attempted to burn down.

Image courtesy of Peacock

Picking up twelve months after Carey broadcast the live deepfake that exposed the Correction program, the third season of The Capture finds her promoted to the position of Acting Commander of Counter Terrorism Command. In this high-stakes role, she is overseeing an official inquiry into the unlawful use of video manipulation while simultaneously launching Operation Veritas, a sophisticated camera system designed to restore public trust by providing verified and transparent surveillance data. However, this fragile attempt to fix the system is immediately tested by a brutal act of terror that draws Carey into another geopolitical crisis.

Image courtesy of Peacock

Season 3 of The Capture will premiere on Peacock in 2026.

