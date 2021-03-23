The Circle and Too Hot to Handle Get Season 2 Premiere Dates From Netflix

✖

Two of the most popular reality shows of last year are making their highly-anticipated returns to Netflix very soon. At long last, both The Circle and Too Hot to Handle are coming back to the streaming service for second seasons. The Circle returns for Season 2 in April and Too Hot to Handle comes back in June. However, there's a bit of a twist to these return dates, as they don't represent every episode of the reality shows.

Like the first seasons of these programs, Netflix will be spreading out the new episodes of The Circle and Too Hot to Handle. The Circle will premiere on April 14th, with four brand new episodes debuting at the same time. There will be four more episodes on April 21st, another four on April 28th, and then the finale on May 5th. Too Hot to Handle will follow a similar format when it premieres in June.

"We’re also experimenting with the release format so you have time to dissect and dish on every step of the competition as it unfolds," wrote Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series. "We’ll debut several new episodes at a time on Wednesdays beginning with the first four episodes of The Circle on April 14. Once The Circle wraps in May, Too Hot to Handle takes over in June."

Below, you can check out the official synopsis for The Circle's second season!

"Season 2 of The Circle returns bigger and better, with more twists, turns, and shade thrown in all 13 episodes! A cast of eight new contestants enter The Circle, where they flirt, befriend, piss off, and compete in challenges against each other on a unique social media platform to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer. With $100k on the line, will they be able to earn clout and figure out who is real and who is a catfish?"

And here's the synopsis for Too Hot to Handle:

"The world's hottest no dating dating show is back with ten sexy new singles. Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will see the $100,000 prize drop faster than our contestants’ libido in the least sexy vacation getaway of their lives."

Are you looking forward to the return of Netflix's popular reality shows? Let us know in the comments!