John Wick Spinoff The Continental First-Look Photos Released

The release of each film in the John Wick franchise has seen its following grow more passionate, which coincides with how the mythology of this world of assassins also expands. One of the more exciting expansions of that world on the horizon is the three-part TV prequel The Continental, which has just released new looks at the earlier days of this world, which includes fresh looks at younger versions of beloved characters. While the most recent film, John Wick: Chapter 4, explored all-new locales of the safe haven for assassins, The Continental will explore the inner workings of the New York City location.

The series is described, "The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he's dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne."

Check out the first-look photos of The Continental below before the series premieres on Peacock this September.