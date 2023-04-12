John Wick Spinoff The Continental Gets First Teaser

After being in the works for years and bouncing around to different networks, the John Wick spinoff The Continental earned its first teaser today, courtesy of Peacock. As opposed to being a full-fledged TV series, the new adventure is billed as being a three-part event that dives into the past of the iconic hotel that has become a signature component of all four John Wick films and will likely factor into the events of the spin-off movie Ballerina. You can check out the first teaser for The Continental below before the three-part event unfolds on Peacock in September.

The series is described, "The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he's dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne."

Given the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, it's possible that the franchise will live on in these spin-off stories as opposed to the proper narrative earning direct continuations.

"The John Wick films have become a global phenomenon, are among the most watched titles on Peacock and we are thrilled and honored to partner with Lionsgate to extend this incredible franchise," Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, shared in a press release when the Peacock acquisition was confirmed. "We understand the value of a global franchise and Val Boreland and team knew that by bringing this special event series to Peacock and putting the full power of NBCUniversal behind it, the premiere of The Continental will be the streaming event of the year."

"John Wick has become part of the cultural zeitgeist with a massive, passionately engaged fan base around the world," Lionsgate Television Group Chair Kevin Beggs added. "We're delighted to partner with Peacock to continue expanding the John Wick Universe. This agreement reflects the collaboration of our Motion Picture Group, which has grown the franchise from the beginning and was excited by the opportunity to bring it to the next level, Jim Packer and his Worldwide Television Distribution team, which found the perfect home for The Continental, and the Lionsgate Television creative group, which created a brilliant and enduring property that is one of the most highly anticipated streaming events of 2023."

Check out The Continental when it premieres in September on Peacock. Stay tuned for updates on the John Wick franchise.

