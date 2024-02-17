Silk: Spider Society TV Series Reportedly Scraps Writers Room

Sony's Spider-Man Universe is continuing to become a unique franchise, bringing a number of Marvel characters to the screen in unpredictable formats. In addition to film franchises like Venom, Morbius, and Madame Web, the franchise has hoped to branch out into television — and its flagship series has gotten a major update. On Friday, The Ankler reported that Silk: Spider Society is undergoing a developmental overhaul, and has let go of nearly its entire writers room. Showrunner Angela Kang and a co-executive producer are reportedly still involved with Silk: Spider Society. Spider-Verse movie producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who were attached to the project upon its initial announcement, are reportedly still involved, as are co-executive producers Kai Wu and Jim Barnes.

According to the report, Silk: Spider Society is aiming to creatively refocus towards a male-skewing audience — an interesting development, considering the fact that the series centers around young superheroine Cindy Moon / Silk. The report also states that Silk: Spider Society had multiple episodes written before last year's Writers Guild of America strike, which led to the union threatening to sue Amazon when they did not revive the show's writers room last fall.

What Will Silk: Spider Society Be About?

According to previous cast listings, the Silk: Spider Society series would follow fan-favorite Marvel Comics character Cindy Moon, who has previously been described in casting descriptions for the series as a Korean-American between 19 and 29 years old who is a kid from Queens who is on her own for the first time. Although she's a total beginner in law enforcement and fighting crime, she is said to love the feeling of beating up criminals to let her frustrations out, and has an affinity for '80s and '90s pop culture. She also struggles with her identity and heritage, but she tries to focus on her family, friends, and relationships.

"It's a huge focus certainly for all of us here, and for me in particular. I was already a fan of Angela Kang, so I'm really, really excited to be working with her on Silk. She's just brilliant and a total pro," Amazon's Katherine Pope revealed in a 2023 interview. "This is also an example of working really closely with Tom Rothman and Sanford Panitch, and the motion picture group, to make sure that we are in lockstep with them and also executing at the same level. They've done such an incredible job with that franchise, so we want to make sure we're executing at that level."

What Is Madame Web About?

This Silk: Spider Society news arrives days after the release of Sony's latest Spider-Man spinoff, Madame Web. In Madame Web, Cassandra "Cassie" Webb (Dakota Johnson) is forced to confront her past while trying to survive with three young women with powerful futures who are being hunted by a deadly adversary. In addition to Johnson, Madame Web also stars Sydney Sweeney as Julia Cornwall / Spider-Woman, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon / Spider-Woman, and Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin / Spider-Woman. The film will also star Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims, with Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet also among the cast.

"It's really the story of Madame Web," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura previously told ComicBook.com. "So, in that respect, if you're a Spider-Man fan, you're gonna love the character because you know it from the comic books, which she doesn't really have that big a character in the comic books, we're doing the origin story of Madame Web. And so you meet her before she's actually the person that you know in the comic book and you come to understand how she becomes that person. So, I think that'll be a really fresh new terrain for the fans."

