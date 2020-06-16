The CW Vows to Block Racist, Misogynistic, and Homophobic Comments on Social Pages

✖

The CW will now block those leaving racist, misogynistic, homophobic, or transphobic comments on their social media platforms. The network made the announcement on Monday with a post on their official Twitter account as well as Facebook and Instagram accounts with the accounts for the network's various shows sharing the announcement as well. The announcement of this zero-tolerance policy for bigotry comes in the midst of ongoing protests against police brutality and racism as well as during Pride month with the network putting it simply "Words matter. So does action. We can do more. We will do more."

"Words matter," the post reads. "The CW is committed to making our social pages a safe place for our fans and talent. We will not tolerate and will block racist or misogynistic comments as well as any hate towards the LGBTQ+ community."

The post also included a graphic that expanded a bit, noting that enthusiastic and thoughtful commentary is welcome, just not hate.

"Words matter. So does action. We can do more. We will do more. The CW appreciates and welcomes enthusiastic and thoughtful commentary about our shows. We are committed to making our social pages a safe place for our fans and talent to engage with each other," the image reads. "We will not tolerate and will block racist or misogynistic comments as well as any hate towards the LGBTQ+ community."

As anyone who has spent any time on social media can tell you, toxic comments are not an uncommon occurrence, and when it comes to fandom can be an especially troubling situation. Specifically in terms of The CW, The Flash star Candice Patton has endured a lot of racist and misogynistic commentary over the years for her portrayal of Iris West-Allen dating all the way back to her casting as racist fans of the comics took issue with Patton, an African American actor, would be playing a character previously depicted as white.

Patton's situation is one that many fans referenced in replies to The CW's announcement, expressing that they hope to see the network stand up for Patton and the other Black female talent across its shows going forward, including Riverdale's Ashleigh Murray and Vanessa Morgan.

While many fans across all platforms applauded The CW's announcement, there were those that used it as an opportunity to ask for the network to go further while others took an opportunity to point out that more than just a post on social media is needed to create real change in how women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community are treated both on screen and off, encouraging the hire of more diverse writers, showrunners, and more.

