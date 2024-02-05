The Diplomat Casts Academy Award-Winner for Season 2 on Netflix

Allison Janney, the Oscar- and Emmy-award winning actress best known for her role as CJ Cregg on The West Wing, has joined the cast of The Diplomat ahead of the show's second season on Netflix. The star will play Vice President Grace Penn, a new character, but there are no details about her character available as yet. Janney won her Oscar for a supporting role in I, Tonya, and has a career total of seven Emmys: four for The West Wing, two for Mom, and one for Masters of Sex. Her role in 10 Things I Hate About You is also essential viewing for any '90s kid.

Launching in April of last year, The Diplomat was one of Netflix's best-reviewed series of the year. Debora Cahn (Paterno) created the series and serves as showrunner, with an all-star cast and the pacing and tension of a thriller.

Variety first reported Janney's casting.

In addition to Russell and Rufus Sewell, the cast of The Diplomat includes David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh, Celia Imrie, Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, T'Nia Miller, and Miguel Sandoval. You can check out the official synopsis for The Diplomat below:

Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She's great in a crisis zone. In a historic home... less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight – all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). From showrunner Debora Cahn (THE WEST WING, HOMELAND), THE DIPLOMAT is a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people.

You can stream the first season of The Diplomat on Netflix now.